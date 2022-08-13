Everyone is entitled to their choice of religion. No one can see sexual predators hidden in robes or suits until it's too late. The fact remains that religions typically hide these truths for one reason....Its their money making reputation. Longest running scam in human history.
the doj needs to shut all this down and they need to make churches to start paying taxes because the churches are grifting money and promoting hate and lies and conspiracies instead of doing what a church is supposed to do
Sorry. However, those Churches that are like Flynn and trying to make USA the same one type of Christianity National Religion, sorry nope. This Jewish W feels threatened by Denominations like that.
Related
Southern Baptist Convention says it is under investigation by Department of Justice
DOJ probe into Southern Baptist Convention is politically inconvenient for the right
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former GOP donors charged with fraud
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI search warrant application shows chilling online postings from Kavanaugh assassination suspect
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
The backlash to Christianity: Republicans are now panicked — but they only have themselves to blame
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
A Trump Indictment Over Mishandling Classified Documents Is Now a Very Real Possibility
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 25