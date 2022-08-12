ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Soda City Biz WIRE

Boku Kitchen and Saloon Invites the Public to Grand Opening Celebration August 25

The Pan-Asian restaurant will host drink specials, tastings, and giveaways with tunes by DJ Preach Jacobs. Boku Kitchen and Saloon invites the public to its grand opening celebration Thursday, August 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The restaurant and bar, which opened earlier this year in the Congaree Vista District, serves Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine. The free grand opening celebration will feature drink specials, food and beverage tastings, funky Asian house tunes spun by local DJ Preach Jacobs, gift card giveaways and more. At the event, attendees will get a taste of the fresh, fun dining in a high-energy, edgy atmosphere that Boku is known for — where vibrant colors in saturated hues cover every corner.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.

From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Richland One offering free event pass to senior residents

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County School District One has announced a pass. The Golden Activities Pass, according to a news release, would give eligible senior citizens ages 60 and older free entrance to all district athletic events, with the exception of playoff games and Sportsarama. The pass...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Entertainment
City
Columbia, SC
FOX Carolina

UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina Women's Open showcases outstanding golf talent

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The South Carolina Women's Open teed off Friday with some weather challenges. But Saturday's weather was ideal for the golfers who attacked the Cobblestone Park Golf Club. This is the fifth edition of the South Carolina Women's Open but the third consecutive year the event has...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina spends Saturday afternoon inside Wiliams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first preseason scrimmage is in the books for the South Carolina football team. The Gamecocks were on the field Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium and as with any practice but especially a scrimmage under game-like conditions, there will be a lot of teachable moments when the coaches break down the video.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter Woman, Georgia Man, charged with Firearm Crimes

FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman and a Georgia man faces federal charges after officials suspect them of dealing firearms illegally. According to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Sumter resident Daeja Hodge,25, and Georgia resident Kelsey McCallum, 29, are facing charges related to conspiracy, making false statements on firearms purchase forms, and aiding and abetting.
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews respond to structure fire in Salley

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early morning. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on Honeysuckle Trail at 2:57 a.m. It is unknown if injuries have been reported. We’re told the cause of the fire is still under...
SALLEY, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
wach.com

Midlands businesses ready for USC students return

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- With the University of South Carolina in the heart of Columbia, there is plenty of opportunities for businesses to boom. If people in the city haven't noticed, the city is crawling with more people -- particularly college students who have been moving in to get the 2022-2023 semester underway.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee Counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to push south and south east across the South Carolina Midlands through the evening. Damaging winds are possible in the strongest storms and 1" hail...
COLUMBIA, SC

