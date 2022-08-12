ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas

Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
LINDEN, NJ
Morristown Minute

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border

HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
nypressnews.com

EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak

LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
LINDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, NJ
Government
City
Franklin, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed near Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County due to the control area radius.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Risk#Causes Of Cancer#Chemicals#Diseases#Linus Leukemia#General Health#Cosmed Group Inc#The Cosmed Group
CBS New York

First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open

LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
LODI, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
macaronikid.com

Meet Michelle Bernard of MB Beauty- NJ Eyebrow Specialist & Educator

Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
UPI News

Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission. The New York Health Department announced the finding, which is the first in New York City following recent discoveries elsewhere in the state. The virus had previously been found in two other New York counties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Morristown Minute

Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic

Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy