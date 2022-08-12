Read full article on original website
Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds DownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National ChampionsMorristown MinuteMontclair, NJ
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
News 12
EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border
HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
nypressnews.com
EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak
LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wrnjradio.com
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Waters to be Tested For Polio, Following Discovery In NYC Wastewater | Yoel Ackerman
Several weeks ago, an individual in New York suffered paralysis from the Polio virus. Before that point, the virus hadn’t been seen since 1979, and it was thought to have been completely eradicated from the United States. Now though, it appears that the virus is still active, and present...
First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open
LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Going to a county fair in NJ? CDC says watch out for this new virus
Amid peak county fair season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the year’s first human infection with a flu virus that usually spreads in pigs. The person who was infected had direct contact with pigs at an agricultural fair in West Virginia, the CDC confirmed on Aug. 5.
macaronikid.com
Meet Michelle Bernard of MB Beauty- NJ Eyebrow Specialist & Educator
Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
Avian flu in Pa.: New cases found on Lehigh Valley farm; nearby N.J. farmers now on alert.
The detection of extremely infectious bird flu on a Northampton County farm this week is Pennsylvania’s first case in two months and the first in a backyard flock. Because of the case’s proximity to New Jersey, poultry farmers in neighboring Warren County now are instructed to be on alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
Hospitals failed to keep air conditioning working as indoor temps soared, N.J. health dept. says
Ambulances in Essex County have been diverted from delivering patients to the emergency department at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark since Monday, after several days of indoor temperatures soaring above 80 degrees because of a malfunctioning air conditioning system, according to the state Department of Health. The state...
Forgotten N.J. safari park becomes trekking and biking destination for locals
As a kid growing up in Ringwood Borough, Gwen Marquardt knew that Warner Bros.’ “Jungle Habitat” theme park was the place to see wild carnivores and herbivores of all sizes in the 1970s. “It was just a really cool place I liked to visit, because I liked...
Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic
Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.
wrnjradio.com
2 firefighters sent to hospital battling 2-alarm fire in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a two-alarm fire in Hunterdon County Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The garage fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. at a residence on Chelsea Circle in the Flemington South Estates development in Raritan Township, according...
