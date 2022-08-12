Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football released video from preseason camp scrimmage
Last week, Alabama football held a scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium for preseason camp. Coach Nick Saban addressed reporters on what happened, but the Crimson Tide’s social media released a video recapping the game-like practice. A few moments stood out in the 54-second clip, including Bryce Young connecting with Traeshon Holden, Jake Pope with an interception, Kobe Prentice catching a pass, Emmanuel Henderson playing receiver, Jahmyr Gibbs showing marquee speed, and Ty Simpson demonstrating improved arm strength. Saban is not disappointed about where the team is, but he wants to see where it ends up after fall practice. Alabama has its eyes on a national championship after falling short in 2021.
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama’s quarterback room for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: DeMarcco Hellams talks decision to return to Alabama for senior year
Alabama’s senior safety, DeMarcco Hellams talked with the media Monday, and he discussed his decision to return to Alabama for his senior season, his hitman Hellams nickname and more. The full video can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal
Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama comes in at No. 1 in 2022 preseason AP Top 25
The Associated Press released its annual preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday, and once again Alabama was ranked at the No. 1 spot heading into the 2022 season. It is the seventh time the Crimson Tide has come in at No. 1 in the preseason rankings in the Nick Saban era.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Jermaine Burton discusses transferring from Georgia to Alabama
Jermaine Burton talked to the media Monday, and he discussed his decision to transfer to Alabama, his relationship with Bryce Young and more. Burton’s full interview can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 23 DL DJ Dale
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Tony Mitchell’s versatility and reaction skills separate him
Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell has elite reaction skills. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith reacted to and provided a breakdown of some of Mitchell’s top plays from his junior year in a video. The video can be streamed above.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 24 DL Justin Eboigbe
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Comments / 0