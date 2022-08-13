ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Race Notes: Volunteer Speedway offering free grandstand admission for weekend

Volunteer Speedway is turning Fan Appreciation Night into a whole Fan Appreciation Weekend, meaning spectators gain free grandstand admission both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions — Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive — are scheduled to race Friday night at the four-tenths-mile dirt track. All those classes are set for action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Civic Auditorium hours adjusting for dome closure

Kingsport officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities are being held during school hours at the auditorium.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bluff City, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Bluff City, TN
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Hilltoppers strike early, topple 'Blazers in season opener

JOHNSON CITY — It didn’t take long for Science Hill’s girls soccer team to announce its authority. The Lady Hilltoppers scored three times in the first 12 minutes — the first two goals by Riley Jones — and rolled to a 5-0 win over Daniel Boone in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night at Tipton Stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Indians thump Wolves in opener

KINGSPORT — Payback was on the minds of the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team in Tuesday’s season opener at Indian Highland Park. Last season in the district tournament, the Lady Indians needed extra time to defeat West Ridge. This time, it wasn’t close.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Bob Cable remembered for big things he did in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bare takes Shootout at the Gap victory

BULLS GAP — Tyler Bare survived a chaotic first half of the race and held off Hall of Fame driver Ronnie Johnson in the closing laps to win Saturday’s Outlaws vs. Bandits, Shootout at the Gap at Volunteer Speedway. Bare, a driver from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, took over...
BULLS GAP, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen's Guinn named Appy League manager of the year

Kingsport’s Mike Guinn was named the Appalachian League manager of the year after leading the Axmen to a 37-17 record and the league championship, the Appy League announced Monday. “I am so thrilled for Mike to be named Appalachian League manager of the year,” Axmen General Manager Logan Davis...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mitchell wins Tillinghast Invitational with record-tying final-round 64

JOHNSON CITY — Matt Mitchell had never seen the golf course at Johnson City Country Club before this week, but he certainly found it to his liking. Mitchell won the 17th annual Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday, tying the tournament record with a closing 8-under-par 64. That left the 47-year-old pharmaceutical salesman from the Nashville area at 9-under 135 and three strokes clear of the field.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wishon, Ivester working toward playing time

JOHNSON CITY — The goal is the same for East Tennessee State football players Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester. Each redshirt freshman simply wants to get on the field and make an impact for the Bucs this season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women's hoops coach Harris resigns

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Simon Harris, who was suspended on Aug. 1, has resigned from the university. He was set to be fired at 5 p.m. on Monday following an internal investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart

Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Docs show new details in JC pedestrian crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident. According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Geese enjoying a lakefront snack at Winged Deer Park

Hundreds of Canadian Geese were spotted recently feeding in the grass on the grounds fronting Boone Lake at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, many of the geese nesting in Tennessee are non-migratory.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22., just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy