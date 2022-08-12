Read full article on original website
Rams 29, Chargers 22 Notebook: QB Perkins Shows Out, Rookie WR Flashes Potential
A stellar game for the Rams in their preseason opener saw them take down their crosstown rivals.
Saints sign veteran LB Jon Bostic
Bostic has spent the last three years as a starter in Washington. His stay in DC was his first extended tenure with a team since the two years he spent in Chicago as a second-round pick. He never quite found his footing in Chicago earning several starts but also a few healthy scratches. The Bears traded him to the Patriots, in exchange for a sixth-round pick, who played him so reservedly that he only accumulated two total tackles in New England. The Patriots traded him for a seventh-round pick to Detroit. Bostic sat all year on injured reserve with the Lions.
3 takeaways from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's performance vs Seattle
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Saturday night in the team’s first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickett finished with 95 passing yards and two passing touchdowns including a game-winner. Here are our three takeaways from Pickett’s NFL debut. Pickett needed this game.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, Kirk Cousins among four NFC QBs under most pressure
The quarterback position in the NFL is looking brighter than it has in recent memory entering this season. More talent, however, means higher expectations, especially when it comes to QBs. Some starting signal-callers currently find themselves in do-or-die situations. On "Speak For Yourself," Emmanuel Acho outlined the quarterback from each...
Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) to have surgery Tuesday
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair the torn meniscus
Reason Jared Goff played in Lions’ preseason opener revealed
Dan Campbell made the surprising decision to start quarterback Jared Goff in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, but the head coach says it actually was not his call. Campbell said during the week that his plan was to have Goff sit while other Lions starters played...
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, safety Jaquiski Tartt return to practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Offensive line has things to clean up
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas enters his third year in the NFL in a different place than in years past. He is finally healthy and firmly entrenched as the team’s premier lineman. Last week, the Giants rushed for 177 yards against the New England Patriots in their...
Best player by jersey number for 2022 NFL season
Football is a game of numbers. Instead of diving into complicated numbers and analytics to highlight the NFL’s best players ahead of the 2022 season, we’re going to examine something a bit simpler: jersey numbers. Ranking players with a given jersey number is a straightforward exercise, but it...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices
The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
WATCH: Broncos WR Kendall Hinton catches TD pass vs. Cowboys
Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Johnson in the second quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of Denver’s official Twitter page:. With Tim Patrick set to miss the entire 2022...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: What's next for bettors after Zach Wilson injury
Quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were the darlings of NFL bettors who were looking at wagers with long odds. Now that Wilson is expected to miss up to a month with a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee suffered in an exhibition game Friday, are bettors bailing on Gang Green?
5 Defensive takeaways from Patriots' preseason loss to Giants
The New England Patriots played their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason on Thursday against the New York Giants, losing 23-21 in front of an energetic Gillette Stadium home crowd eager to watch the first Patriots football game in over six months. Although the game featured mostly backup and...
Cowboys VIDEO at Broncos: Dak Prescott & Stars Get Pregame Work
The Broncos host the Cowboys on Saturday, in the first of three tune-up games for each club as the NFL regular season approaches.
