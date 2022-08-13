Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
accesswdun.com
Jackson EMC Foundation issues latest grant
The Jackson EMC Foundation Board issued its latest round of grants to organizations at its July meeting, totaling to $124,000. Childkind, Inc. was one of the recipients of the grant and received $5,000. Childkind, Inc. serves all Jackson EMC communities and has a foster family recruitment program for children with...
accesswdun.com
Mary Margaret “Meg” Lacaria McCoy
Mary Margaret “Meg” Lacaria McCoy, age 70, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Robert McCoy II. She is survived by her son, William Robert “Rob” McCoy III; daughter-in-law, Leslie Allison McCoy; grandchildren, Kelley Jordan McCoy, Jacob Michael McCoy, Caleb Rae McCoy, Lincoln Riley McCoy, Ledger Riggs McCoy, all of Buford, GA; step-granddaughter, Bethany Danielle Booth, St. Pete, FL; Sister, Berma Lacaria Perfater, St. Albans, West, VA; brother, John F. “J.F.” Lacaria, Cross Land, West VA. Mrs. McCoy was born on March 31, 1952 in Charleston, West VA. She was a 1969 graduate of Charleston High School and a 1978 graduate of West Virginia State University with a Bachelor’s Degree. She was retired from B.B.&T. Bank as a trainer for 31 years. Mrs. McCoy was a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, Dacula, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2022 at Hamilton Mill UMC, Dacula, GA with Rev. Wendy Jones officiating. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the Church. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to The American Humane Society in memory of Mrs. McCoy.
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville Police Department co-responder program has successful first year
A year ago, the city of Lawrenceville and View Point Health entered into an agreement creating a Police-–Mental Health Collaborator to provide a co-responder program that began operation in July 2021. This agreement allowed the Lawrenceville Police department to have two behavioral health clinicians to dispatch with officers who...
accesswdun.com
Charles Taymond Albertson
Charles Raymond Albertson, age 79, of Clermont, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mr. Albertson was born on January 18, 1943, in Dahlonega, Georgia, to the late T.J. and Mary Ray Albertson. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Albertson. He was...
accesswdun.com
Harvey Warren Carter
Mr. Harvey Warren Carter, age 73, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Carter's online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North...
accesswdun.com
Florence Krol Moore
Mrs. Florence Krol Moore (Flo) of Dahlonega, age 89, devoted wife and mother entered rest at her home on August 16, 2022 following a period of declining health. Born September 2, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Dr. Francis B. Krol and Cecilia T. Krol, Mrs. Moore graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Lisle, Illinois in 1950. Upon graduation, she remained in Chicago and began working and later met Mr. Hughes Morrison Moore of Dahlonega while he was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. The couple married on July 9th 1960 and shortly afterwards relocated and began working in Karachi, Pakistan for a brief period with Oman Construction and RP Farnsworth. The couple later returned to Dahlonega and made it their permanent home. Mrs. Moore was one of the original parishioners of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Dahlonega where she attended faithfully since 1962 and also served on the parish council and other committees. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hughes Morrison and a brother, Frederic B. Krol.
accesswdun.com
Barbara Jean Heatherly Smith
Mrs. Barbara Jean Heatherly Smith, age 85, of Buford, GA died Monday, August 15, 2022 at Angels Garden Senior Community. Mrs. Smith was born in Greer, SC to the late Robert F. and Mary Garren Heatherly. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Coan Smith.
accesswdun.com
Mr. John Edward Howard
Mr. John Edward Howard (Captain, U.S. Army, retired), age 88, of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Memorial Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Whitfield Funeral Homes, North Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North...
accesswdun.com
Gladys Jerrilyn (Jerri) Montellanico
Gladys Jerrilyn (Jerri) Montellanico (Mom, Mommy, Grandma, Kongtini and Monga) was born October 28, 1941, to Hector and Edna Earle Wade in Gainesville, FL. An immediate Gator fan, she attended The University of Florida (GO DAWGS). She enjoyed SEC rant pages, watching the games and fun banter about the conference. She was a stewardess with Eastern Airlines and met her husband Edward while flying. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Robert) Kulig, Jennifer (Jeffrey Holt) and grandchildren Regan, Peyton and step-granddaughter, Alexandra. Her furry grandbabies, Shadow, Bailey, and Lizzie will also miss her. Especially Shadow, who would actually shake while trying to beg food from her! She’ll always be remembered as smart, beautiful, loyal, honest, and trustworthy. Jerri was blessed with friends and family who loved and treasured her. We know that she is no doubt talking SEC football or politics in Heaven. She has joined her Mother, Father, brother Neil, sister Susan and furry grandbaby CD. Her wit, sarcasm and laughter will forever be missed. She can breathe easily and see clearly! This was the time God had planned for her, and there is a peace in knowing that and in knowing she is in THE most loving hands.
accesswdun.com
accesswdun.com
Gainesville School Board gets first look at armed security policy
The Gainesville City School Board held its first reading Monday for a proposed policy that would place armed security guards on its campuses. The policy would allow the system's superintendent to appoint volunteers to be allowed to carry weapons while on school property. Any other school system employees would not be allowed to carry weapons, and those appointed to carry would be subject to annual background checks and required to undergo weapons and use of force training.
accesswdun.com
Regina DeHoyos
Regina DeHoyos, 75, of Flowery Branch, GA, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life Birthday Party will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 5 – 9 PM at Cherokee Bluffs Park, Flowery Branch, GA, in the lodge building. The family requests birthday cards in lieu of condolence cards.
accesswdun.com
Softball: Martinez's 2 HR, 6 RBI rally Buford to win over Walnut Grove; Chestatee rolls
WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — Adriana Martinez belted two home runs and drove in six to lead Buford to a thrilling 7-4, come-from-behind win over Walnut Grove on the road on Monday. The big blow came in the top of the seventh with one out and the Lady Wolves (4-0) trailing 4-3. Addie Rackley singled to start the rally, and after Isabel Rettiger's sacrifice bunt, Madison Pickens walked, and then Mackenzie Pickens singled to load the bases. Martinez followed with a grand slam to give Buford the lead.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Commission approves residential development for Winder Highway
The Hall County Commission on Thursday approved a rezoning request allowing for the construction of 52 homes off Winder Highway in South Hall County. Applicant Ponderosa Land Holdings, LLC sought to rezone a 31.64-acre track on the west side of Winder Highway near its intersection with Plantation Drive to Planned Residential Development, which the commission approved unanimously.
accesswdun.com
Union County Schools delay opening of classes until Tuesday
Union County Schools will open to students on Tuesday, August 16, at the normal starting time. Student drop-off will begin at 7 a.m. for all schools. Monday, Aug. 15, will be a workday for all faculty and staff. Classes were scheduled to begin Friday, but were delayed after an incident...
accesswdun.com
Ruel, Jr., Riggins, Jr. score Georgia USCS Sprint victories
Mark Ruel, Jr. and Eric Riggins, Jr. both captured USCS Sprint Car Series victories in the Peach State over the weekend. Ruel, Jr. was the winner on Friday night at Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway, while Riggins, Jr. topped the field on Saturday night at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway. On Friday,...
accesswdun.com
Suspect arrested for assaulting elderly man in Jefferson
A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in Jefferson on July 23. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said the victim was driving in Jefferson when he got in a confrontation with Chad Miller, 22. Miller was riding a bicycle at the time. Miller reportedly punched...
accesswdun.com
Lula enters 90-day moratorium on residential zoning
LULA — With a more than 500-unit residential development in the works, the City of Lula is taking a pause on new residential zoning. The Lula City Council voted 3-0 Monday night to enact a 90-day moratorium on the acceptance of new applications for rezoning to the residential land use districts identified within the city’s zoning ordinance.
accesswdun.com
AAA: Georgia gas prices drop 12 cents this week
Georgia gas prices continue to drop. According to the weekly AAA Fuel Report released Monday morning, Georgia drivers are now paying $3.51 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. The new average is 12 cents less than a week ago, 60 cents less than a month ago, and 55 cents more than this time last year.
