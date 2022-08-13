Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
The world's most alarming airplane landings
From cliffside runways to mountainous approaches, some of the most hazardous airplane landings are among the most beautiful.
BBC
Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
BBC
UK to receive shipment of Australian gas next week
The UK is expected to take delivery of a shipment of gas all the way from Australia next week, as the pressure on European energy supplies grows. The liquid natural gas (LNG) is due to arrive on 22 August, according to commodities analysts Kpler. Australia doesn't usually sell gas this...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
JOBS・
BBC
Owami Davies: Police trawl through 50,000 hours of CCTV footage
Police are trawling through hours of CCTV footage for sightings of missing Owami Davies following an appeal. The last confirmed sighting of the student nurse was at 12:30 BST on 7 July, three days after she left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July. Ms Davies, 24, was captured...
BBC
Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash
About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash. Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April. A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Fatal A19 crash 'destroyed so many lives'
The partner of a man killed in a 120mph (190km/h) crash has issued a warning over the dangers of drink and drug-driving. Back-seat passenger Richard Jordan died when a Mercedes driven by his work-mate Mark Thompson crashed on the A19 near Houghton-le-Spring on Wearside. Carol King said the incident "destroyed...
BBC
Drinking water tankers brought in for Boardmasters festival
The organisers of Boardmasters are bringing in extra water supplies after reports of a shortage at the festival. There have been reports of taps on campsites working intermittently and two-hour long queues for water. Boardmasters said in a statement: "We are taking proactive measures and bringing in our own additional...
BBC
NHS cleaner drew pension to pay bills then died, son says
An NHS cleaner ended her pension payments in order to pay energy bills just weeks before her sudden death with Covid, her family has said. Judith Thorpe, 49, from Newcastle, died on 10 August after the infection led to fatal pressure on her brain. Her three children have missed out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Met Office warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain
The Met Office has warned of large thunderstorms and heavy rain over most parts of Scotland during Monday. The yellow "be aware" alert follows storms and downpours on Sunday. In Inverness, Tesco's superstore at Inshes was evacuated after water came down through the ceiling, and a Vue Cinema was also affected by rain.
Comments / 0