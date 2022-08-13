Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'I'm not angry. I'm hurt': Life-sized Colonel Sanders stolen from Sacramento area senior living complex
The disappearance of a Colonel Sanders statue Monday has left the residents of a Sacramento County apartment complex with heavy hearts, and with lots of questions. The life-sized replica of the face behind Kentucky Fried Chicken wasn’t situated outside a fast food chicken restaurant in town. The statue lived...
Fox40
Man who tortured Tracy teen up for parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted of abusing a Tracy teen is up for parole Tuesday but some community members are asking the state’s parole board to keep him behind bars. Anthony Waiters tortured and beat a 16-year-old boy just over a decade ago. Waiters was convicted...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian died Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, officials said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Marconi Avenue, east of Watt Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Lanes near...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: NorCal Heat Impact Day, Jill Biden positive for COVID-19, baby swing recall
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the Sacramento Police Department, a motor vehicle accident took place on Friday night in Sacramento. The crash involved an ambulance carrying a patient and a motor vehicle on the 42000 block of Auburn Boulevard in the Del Paso [..]
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
fox40jackson.com
California school resource officer disarms student who pulled out loaded gun during fight: police
A school resource officer disarmed a student who pulled out a loaded gun during a fight on Monday at a high school in Stockton, California, according to police. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was booked into juvenile hall on charges of battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest, and weapon charges. A...
Fox40
1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
KMJ
Hanford Boy, 12, Arrested After Taking Family Van to Drive to Sacramento, Causing Chase
MENDOTA, CA (KMJ/FOX26) – A 12-year-old boy from Hanford was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase with a stolen mini-van near Riverdale. Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were in the area when a large cloud of dust caught their attention. According to a...
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville mental health crisis facility to open as part of Placer County’s Adult System of Care
Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center, a new resource during mental health crises. Roseville, Calif.- Placer County celebrated the addition of the Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center-a new, voluntary urgent care center for residents experiencing a mental health crisis. The facility, located on the county’s Adult System of Care campus at...
KCRA.com
Stockton PD: Officer shoots at man who pistol-whipped woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police said on Tuesday afternoon that they shot at and took into custody a man accused of pistol-whipping a woman and later getting into a standoff with officers. Officers first went to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive around 1 p.m....
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
New Information Released as California Deputies Search for 16-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared After Going to Massive Party
California deputies released new information about a teenage girl who went missing after attending a massive party in local woods. Authorities said Sunday that they found video of Kiely Rodni, 16, wearing a white sweatshirt featuring the name of the music collective “Odd Future.”. Authorities in Placer and Nevada...
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
KCRA.com
'Chasing the shade': How some people across Sacramento region dealt with triple-digit heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday was the hottest day of the year in Sacramento so far, and across the Northern California region, many areas saw temperatures above 100 degrees. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said 107 degrees was recorded in Sacramento, up from the previous record this year of 106 in recent weeks.
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule, becomes first Sacramento County tribal casino
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento County's first tribal gaming casino opened early in Elk Grove. Sky River Casino, off Highway 99 at Kammerer Road, was supposed to begin operating in September, but the doors opened at midnight on Tuesday. By 3 a.m., the parking lot was jam-packed and hundreds...
Vallejo police investigate thirteenth homicide in the city this year
Vallejo police are investigating the thirteenth homicide in the city since the start of 2022, according to a press release from Vallejo Police Department.
Comments / 4