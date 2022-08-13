Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rays' Luke Raley: Heads to minors
The Rays optioned Raley to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Raley will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to fellow outfielder Harold Ramirez (thumb), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Though he received a look in a near-everyday role coming out of the All-Star break, Raley ultimately saw his playing time trend down before being sent back to the minors. During his latest stint with Tampa Bay, Raley slashed .204/.313/.296 while striking out at a 32.8 percent clip over 20 games.
CBS Sports
T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals
McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Heavy strikeout numbers in High-A
Crow-Armstrong has hit .253 with eight homers, 13 steals and a .791 OPS in 42 games since his promotion to High-A South Bend, but he's also struck out 51 times in 196 plate appearances -- a 28.6 percent clip. His whiffing issues have been even more pronounced recently, as Crow-Armstrong...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Likely to rejoin big club
The Pirates are expected to call up Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis within the next few days, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Pittsburgh hasn't confirmed any of its starters for this week beyond its series opener with the Red Sox, when Mitch Keller is scheduled to take the hill, so Contreras seems likely to slot into the rotation for either of the other two contests against Boston or at some point during the three-game weekend set against the Reds. Over his previous 12 outings in the big leagues this season spanning 50 innings, Contreras submitted a respectable 3.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB. Though he's clearly one of the organization's more talented starters, the 22-year-old Contreras is still likely to have some limitations with his pitch and innings counts down the stretch as the Pirates remain cognizant of not overworking him.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis Demeritte: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Demeritte for assignment Tuesday. Demeritte slashed a poor .213/.260/.337 with three home runs and six RBI in 26 games before Atlanta sent him down at the end of May. The 27-year-old figures to clear waivers and remain with Triple-A Gwinnett, but it's possible another club in need of organizational outfield depth picks him up.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Angels' Dillon Thomas: Stays in Halos organization
The Angels outrighted Thomas to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 9. Thomas will stick around in the organization after clearing waivers two days after the Angels designated him for assignment. The 29-year-old outfielder has gone 1-for-11 with two walks and six strikeouts over eight games in the majors in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Bows out Monday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Mets' Nick Plummer: Booted off 40-man roster
The Mets designated Plummer for assignment Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Plummer made waves for the Mets in late May after slugging home runs in back-to-back games, but he went hitless in 20 at-bats over his subsequent nine contests before being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. The 26-year-old hadn't shown much improvement since his demotion, and he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster after producing a modest .687 OPS while striking out at a 29.3 percent clip across 246 plate appearances at Syracuse.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR
The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Out for personal reasons
Miller missed practice Tuesday for a second straight day due to personal reasons, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports. A veteran with a Hall of Fame resume probably doesn't need much extra work, so unless this lingers into the preseason there's probably little to worry about here. Still, Miller was brought in to get the team over the final hurdle based on his tremendous pass-rush ability, so we suppose the Bills will benefit if he does get back soon to continue learning his new defensive system.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Bears' Javin White: Out for season
White will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. White injured his knee on a Chiefs' kickoff return in Saturday's preseason contest and did not return to the game. The announcement of his season-ending torn ACL injury comes just 10 days after the veteran linebacker was signed by the Bears. White will now turn his attention to his recovery in hopes to be ready for the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed
Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue
Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
CBS Sports
Angels' David Fletcher: Good to go Tuesday
Fletcher (foot) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The 28-year-old exited Monday's contest after fouling a ball off his left foot and suffering a contusion, but it doesn't appear to be a significant concern since he's back in action a day later. Fletcher has a .358/.382/.528 slash line with two home runs and 10 RBI in 15 games since returning from the IL in late July.
CBS Sports
49ers cut former first-round draft pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
