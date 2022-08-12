ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, FL

Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But deputies said they’re always pulling over golf […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Destin Waterspout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the pictures and videos of the waterspout that formed in Destin early Tuesday morning. There were no reports of any damage. If you saw the waterspout you can submit your pictures and videos too.
DESTIN, FL
Video: Massive waterspout spotted in Florida during lightning storm

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - Destin residents in northwest Florida saw quite the spectacle Tuesday morning when a massive waterspout appeared in the Gulf of Mexico during a lightning storm. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared multiple videos of the waterspout on social media after the brother of Deputy Kyle Warf...
DESTIN, FL
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District Announce Health Academy of Northwest Florida

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced today the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. A joint partnership between HCA Florida Fort-Walton Destin Hospital and OCSD, the Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors and seniors interested in healthcare careers the opportunity to earn industry certifications.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Man assaults 2, smashes window to get car tool in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police worked a bloody domestic violence scene Monday night involving three adults and a mechanic’s tool. A male victim said 36-year-old Johnathan Wayne Brown came to his house on Southern Ct. off Aplin Rd. looking for an unnamed tool. The victim’s fiancé told police Brown was belligerent with her at […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
Crestview Police announce death of K9 officer Sonic

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Long-time and retired- K9 officer Sonic died Friday, Aug. 12 with his family at a Northwest Florida home. Crestview Police Department posted a public memorial for the 8-year-old German Shepeard. Officials with CPD said Sonic was named after the drive-thru restaurant in town. The business was the largest donor to the […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
DOTHAN, AL
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Grace’s Place in need of new location

A Navarre area ministry is looking for a new location to use in their mission. Grace’s Place is a nonprofit that helps provide healing and a stable living arrangement for single, adult women who have experienced sexual trauma. The necessity for the move stems from an arrangement the ministry...
NAVARRE, FL
Niceville police investigating fatal traffic crash

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of the driver of a motorcycle. According to an announcement by the Niceville Police Department (NPD), officers responded to the intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive at about 9 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident.
NICEVILLE, FL
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
9 Best Things to See at Gulf Islands National Seashore

Gulf Islands National Seashore is perfect for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers. With locations in Florida and Mississippi, there are plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Explore this list of incredible things to do at Gulf Islands National Seashore and get ready for an unforgettable coastal adventure!. Where is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nine horses removed from cruelty situation at Holt residence

FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nine horses have been removed from a Holt residence after allegations of abuse and neglect. Alaqua Animal Refuge worked with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society to remove the horses off the property. One horse in the most critical condition for medical assessment was removed from the residence...
HOLT, FL

