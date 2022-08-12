Read full article on original website
Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But deputies said they’re always pulling over golf […]
WJHG-TV
Destin Waterspout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the pictures and videos of the waterspout that formed in Destin early Tuesday morning. There were no reports of any damage. If you saw the waterspout you can submit your pictures and videos too.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Massive waterspout spotted in Florida during lightning storm
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - Destin residents in northwest Florida saw quite the spectacle Tuesday morning when a massive waterspout appeared in the Gulf of Mexico during a lightning storm. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared multiple videos of the waterspout on social media after the brother of Deputy Kyle Warf...
850businessmagazine.com
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District Announce Health Academy of Northwest Florida
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced today the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. A joint partnership between HCA Florida Fort-Walton Destin Hospital and OCSD, the Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors and seniors interested in healthcare careers the opportunity to earn industry certifications.
Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
Man assaults 2, smashes window to get car tool in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police worked a bloody domestic violence scene Monday night involving three adults and a mechanic’s tool. A male victim said 36-year-old Johnathan Wayne Brown came to his house on Southern Ct. off Aplin Rd. looking for an unnamed tool. The victim’s fiancé told police Brown was belligerent with her at […]
Crestview Police announce death of K9 officer Sonic
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Long-time and retired- K9 officer Sonic died Friday, Aug. 12 with his family at a Northwest Florida home. Crestview Police Department posted a public memorial for the 8-year-old German Shepeard. Officials with CPD said Sonic was named after the drive-thru restaurant in town. The business was the largest donor to the […]
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
Talking With Tami
Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Grace’s Place in need of new location
A Navarre area ministry is looking for a new location to use in their mission. Grace’s Place is a nonprofit that helps provide healing and a stable living arrangement for single, adult women who have experienced sexual trauma. The necessity for the move stems from an arrangement the ministry...
niceville.com
Niceville police investigating fatal traffic crash
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of the driver of a motorcycle. According to an announcement by the Niceville Police Department (NPD), officers responded to the intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive at about 9 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident.
WJHG-TV
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
Group backing school board candidates responds to Okaloosa Co. superintendent criticism
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Three seats for the Okaloosa County School board are up for grabs in the 2022 election. Yes for Okaloosa County Schools is an independently funded political group pushing ads and events to elect new school board members. Okaloosa Co. School Board candidates: Races Incumbent Challenger District 1 Lamar White Jerry Buckman […]
wealthofgeeks.com
9 Best Things to See at Gulf Islands National Seashore
Gulf Islands National Seashore is perfect for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers. With locations in Florida and Mississippi, there are plenty of activities to keep visitors busy. Explore this list of incredible things to do at Gulf Islands National Seashore and get ready for an unforgettable coastal adventure!. Where is...
WEAR
Nine horses removed from cruelty situation at Holt residence
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nine horses have been removed from a Holt residence after allegations of abuse and neglect. Alaqua Animal Refuge worked with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society to remove the horses off the property. One horse in the most critical condition for medical assessment was removed from the residence...
getthecoast.com
Superintendent Chambers addresses accusations, supports the 3 incumbents in upcoming election
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers posted a lengthy letter addressing school district accusations and why he is publicly supporting the 3 incumbents:. Dr. Diane Kelley. Linda Evanchyk. Dr. Lamar White. Below is the full letter from Superintendent Marcus Chambers. “Over the course of the...
Northwest Florida women fighting against U.S. Rep. Matthew Gaetz
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of women are gaining a following on Facebook after painting the Graffiti Bridge pink to show their combined opposition to U.S. Representative Matthew Gaetz. The Facebook group, Women against Matt Gaetz has gathered a following of 10,000 in just a few days. Samantha Herring, one of the group’s […]
