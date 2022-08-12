Read full article on original website
School lunches will no longer be free for all students
“We’ve been used to the last couple of years breakfast and lunch being completely free year round,” said Amanda Grace a parent of two kids in the Broken Arrow School District.
State Department of Education now admits audio from a Tulsa teacher training was the same as the slides
Contradicting earlier statements, the Oklahoma State Department of Education now admits that audio from a Tulsa teacher training found to violate a state law banning some teachings about race was actually the same as text from slides that it determined were OK. “To clarify, the audio was the same,” Department...
Cherokee Nation connects dislocated workers to stable jobs
The Cherokee Nation has helped more than 265 displaced workers find stable employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
OHP signs partnership agreement with OSU-OKC to boost recruitment efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) signed a new partnership agreement with OSU-OKC. The partnership between the school and DPS allows troopers to get an Associates Degree in police science while they’re in the academy. They could also take that a step further and earn...
OKCPS Board of Education unanimously approves nearly $1 billion bond election for November
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Public School Board unanimously approved a vote on Monday on a nearly $1 billion bond to be put on the November 8 ballot. This is the biggest ever bond election for Oklahoma City Public Schools, with the $955 million being used to provide funds for a number of things including remodeling and repairing school sites as well as transportation.
Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes
It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
Medical Minute: Lone Star Ticks And Meat Allergies
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tick bites can cause all sorts of diseases from Lyme's to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but one type of tick can also bring on food allergies. News 9's Robin Marsh has Tuesday's Medical Minute.
Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
Cherokee Nation reopening Clothes for Kids program
The Cherokee Nation announced that it is temporarily reopening its Clothes for Kids assistance program to help thousands of Cherokee youth who missed the initial deadline.
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
Norman's special election to determine who decides a water rate increase
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — In a little over a week, Norman voters will be deciding on nine city propositions, many of which will have a big impact on city government. In Norman's special election that'll be held on next Tuesday, Aug. 23, there'll be nine propositions that Norman residents will vote on.
What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond
The new week is here and there are all kinds of fun things going on around the metro. So let's take a look at What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States
Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
OKC’s expanding bus service provides efficient, affordable option for traveling around city
Now that Oklahoma City is ranked as the 20th largest city in the nation according to the 2020 census, having a premier and efficient public transportation system is more important than ever. As Oklahoma City’s population increases, so does the need for more routes and more buses to satisfy the demand from a growing population.
Oklahoma City asks residents to weigh in on beautification projects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is asking residents to weigh in on beautification projects they would like to see implemented as part of MAPS 4 by completing a survey. Results from the survey will help consultants develop a master plan and determine where the city...
