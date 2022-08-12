ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
OKCPS Board of Education unanimously approves nearly $1 billion bond election for November

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Public School Board unanimously approved a vote on Monday on a nearly $1 billion bond to be put on the November 8 ballot. This is the biggest ever bond election for Oklahoma City Public Schools, with the $955 million being used to provide funds for a number of things including remodeling and repairing school sites as well as transportation.
Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes

It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
Norman's special election to determine who decides a water rate increase

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — In a little over a week, Norman voters will be deciding on nine city propositions, many of which will have a big impact on city government. In Norman's special election that'll be held on next Tuesday, Aug. 23, there'll be nine propositions that Norman residents will vote on.
What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond

The new week is here and there are all kinds of fun things going on around the metro. So let's take a look at What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health...
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States

Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
