Tuba City (Arizona) rejects head football coach Vincent Lee’s letter of resignation

By Brittany Bowyer

Tuba City High School head football coach Vincent Lee will actually be sticking around for the season after the school board rejected his letter of resignation.

Lee initially submitted his resignation after becoming upset with how administration handled an incident involving a parent.

Reports state Lee reprimanded a player for using inappropriate language at practice by sending him home for the day on Aug. 1. Lee stated that a short time later, the athlete’s mother made her way on the field and disrupted practice, making a scene and threatening to have him fired.

Lee was then placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. After the extended period of time with no news, Lee submitted his letter of resignation with plans to leave coaching behind him. However, the school board announced at Wednesday’s meeting they’d be rejecting his letter, as they’re looking to review the incident further.

Because his resignation was rejected, Lee was told he is allowed to return to his position as head coach beginning Monday, Aug. 15.