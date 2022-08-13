Read full article on original website
Related
OK man pleads guilty to strangling woman for refusing to friend him on Facebook
TULSA, Okla. (KODE/KNSF) – A Delaware County man pleaded guilty in federal court for strangling a woman and harassing her until she added him to a social media site. Jesse Ray Matlock, of Eucha, entered the guilty plea on Thursday in United States Federal Court in Tulsa. In the 21-page federal plea agreement, Matlock confessed […]
Joplin man takes plea deal in 2021 Ewert Park stabbing
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A homeless Joplin man takes a plea deal for a non-fatal stabbing in July of last year. 33-year-old Joe Guevara pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Monday. Jasper County Circuit Judge David B. Mouton sentenced him to 11 years in prison. The court credited him about a year (404 days) for time served in the Jasper County Jail.
koamnewsnow.com
Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested
CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
KTUL
Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole seek competency hearing
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole are seeking a competency hearing ahead of his execution. Cole's lawyers said he suffers from mental illness and brain damage. "Multiple experts have concluded that Mr. Cole is not competent, lacking any rational understanding of why Oklahoma...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
FBI agents from Fayetteville, Arkansas, office arrests alleged human trafficker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Agents from the FBI office in Fayetteville arrested an alleged human trafficker and found two victims, according to a news release the bureau sent Monday. The FBI has worked with several local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas since Aug. 4. The team identified two victims and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Owasso Man Charged with Indecent Exposure in Bartlesville
An Owasso man was in Washington County Court on Tueday after being charged with indecent exposure that occurred on the Wal-Mart parking lot Monday night. Scott Patrick Sullins was found outside his car urinating on the parking lot by a Bartlesville police officer who was responding to a report of a man exposing himself in public. His wife was in the car when the police arrived but was not arrested.
UPDATE: Second man arrested for attempted murder in Springdale shooting
A Springdale man is in custody and faces an attempted capital murder charge after an early morning weekend shooting that left a teenage boy hospitalized.
Rogers Co. helps Kansas man get back on his feet after arrest
A Kansas man is working towards bettering his life with the help of the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and First United Methodist Church in Claremore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas
#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area...
Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
OSBI seek person of interest regarding suspicious disappearance of young man
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Bartlesville Police Dept are seeking the public’s help in locating Bailey Whitney, 18, of Delaware, Okla. Police would like to speak to her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, 22. Viles was last seen on July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
Search underway for missing Pea Ridge woman
The Benton County sheriff’s office needs your help searching for a missing woman. 49-year-old Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Police say she is believed to be headed to northwestern Oklahoma but has ties to Missouri. Wynn is 5’2” and...
3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in Carthage, Missouri
A 3-year-old girl has died after being located in a hot car Friday in Carthage, Missouri, which is about two hours south of Kansas City.
koamnewsnow.com
4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know
CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
All wanted on Meth-Related Charges in Cherokee County, Kan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases a list of eight individuals wanted on outstanding warrants for Meth-Related charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyer. You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely
NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch. Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid. On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely. Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they...
Sheriff: Hoax post being shared in US “buy, sell or trade” groups
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – “If this was legitimate information, it would originate from an official source, such as our page,” states authorities about a Facebook hoax. A social media post with false information has been making its way across “buy, sell or trade” groups across the United States. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office today said the post was just brought to their attention. This particular post claims there’s a serial killer or abductor “hunting in Neosho..” The hoax continues by stating the man almost took a friend and goes into other details.
KCTV 5
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
Comments / 0