ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man takes plea deal in 2021 Ewert Park stabbing

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A homeless Joplin man takes a plea deal for a non-fatal stabbing in July of last year. 33-year-old Joe Guevara pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Monday. Jasper County Circuit Judge David B. Mouton sentenced him to 11 years in prison. The court credited him about a year (404 days) for time served in the Jasper County Jail.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate stolen weapon & controlled substance; Anderson man arrested

CANEY, Kan. – Police arrested a Missouri man from Anderson after deputies discovered a stolen weapon, drugs, and drug paraphernalia in his car. Caney Police officers say they stopped a vehicle after noticing an equipment violation. Upon further investigations, officers identified the driver at Benjamin Valley, 43. Police discovered...
ANDERSON, MO
KTUL

Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole seek competency hearing

MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole are seeking a competency hearing ahead of his execution. Cole's lawyers said he suffers from mental illness and brain damage. "Multiple experts have concluded that Mr. Cole is not competent, lacking any rational understanding of why Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, OK
Delaware County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Delaware, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
bartlesvilleradio.com

Owasso Man Charged with Indecent Exposure in Bartlesville

An Owasso man was in Washington County Court on Tueday after being charged with indecent exposure that occurred on the Wal-Mart parking lot Monday night. Scott Patrick Sullins was found outside his car urinating on the parking lot by a Bartlesville police officer who was responding to a report of a man exposing himself in public. His wife was in the car when the police arrived but was not arrested.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#Delaware Co#Oklahomans
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas

#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHBS

Search underway for missing Pea Ridge woman

The Benton County sheriff’s office needs your help searching for a missing woman. 49-year-old Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Police say she is believed to be headed to northwestern Oklahoma but has ties to Missouri. Wynn is 5’2” and...
koamnewsnow.com

4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know

CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely

NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch. Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid. On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely. Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they...
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff: Hoax post being shared in US “buy, sell or trade” groups

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – “If this was legitimate information, it would originate from an official source, such as our page,” states authorities about a Facebook hoax. A social media post with false information has been making its way across “buy, sell or trade” groups across the United States. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office today said the post was just brought to their attention. This particular post claims there’s a serial killer or abductor “hunting in Neosho..” The hoax continues by stating the man almost took a friend and goes into other details.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy