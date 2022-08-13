ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Air Quality Advisory in effect for El Paso, Teller Counties

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqV9e_0hFSNdVH00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health has declared an Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties.

The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Friday, August 12, from 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Public Health said air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. It is recommended that active children and adults, older adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce long or heavy outdoor exertion during this time.

The affected areas include, but are not limited to, Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument.

Colorado Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the following tips can help reduce ozone:

  • Bike or walk when possible
  • Combine errands
  • Refuel cars and trucks after dusk
  • Mow your lawn after 5 p.m.

You can follow active advisories on CDPHE’s Air Quality Advisory page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Second positive human case of Tularemia in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Tuesday, Public Health Officials announced Pueblo County’s second human tularemia case in 2022.  Tularemia, also known as “rabbit fever,” can be spread through soil contaminated with the droppings or urine of sick animals such as rabbits, and tularemia-causing bacteria can aerosolize and be inhaled when a person mows, blows leaves, or […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County Commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Missing Pueblo West man found dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man who had been missing since August 8 has been found dead. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. According to Tweets from the the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
El Paso County, CO
Health
County
El Paso County, CO
Teller County, CO
Government
City
Monument, CO
County
Teller County, CO
Teller County, CO
Health
El Paso County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Florissant, CO
City
Woodland Park, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Rain totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Storms dumped heavy rain across the Denver metro area and the Front Range Monday and Tuesday. More than 40 locations in the Denver area have reported more than an inch of rain. The heaviest totals have been reported in the areas of Aurora, Parker, Foxfield, The Pinery, Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County fire to hold mass casualty incident training

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Fire Chiefs will be hosting a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) exercise on Thursday along Highway 50 near 23rd Lane. The exercise will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, and conclude in the early afternoon. This event has been designed to test the Pueblo County MCI plan […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours

UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Teller#The Air Quality Advisory#Colorado Public Health#Combine#Cdphe#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Two killed in weekend crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people just south of Pueblo. According to CSP, the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off the east edge, then the west […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Parkview Pueblo West to open in early September

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A new $58 million orthopedic center is scheduled to open in Pueblo West. The 58,000-square-foot-building will be open to patients on Sept. 7 near Purcell Boulevard and Industrial Boulevard. One of the things this new facility will provide is the opportunity to keep growing our...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KKTV

El Paso County teen reported missing again

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Suspect robs northwest Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after stealing cash from a bank Monday afternoon. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the crime to come forward. Detectives say a thin man dressed in black walked into the U.S. Bank in the 1100 block of...
KXRM

Reward offered for archer who shot moose, left it to die

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM)— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or citation of an archer who shot a bull moose and left the animal to die in the fall of 2021. Warning: some images and descriptions are disturbing. According to CPW, a call came in to […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Stay in your lane, Colorado! State Patrol says 2021 had highest number of citations related to pedestrians and cyclists

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - State troopers say the last couple of years have been among the worst for pedestrians in Colorado. “In a contest between a vehicle versus a pedestrian or a vehicle versus a bike, there is no debate about who has the greatest chance of survival. Yet, when the Colorado State Patrol looked at their citation data over a three-year period (2019-2021), they saw that 2021 had the highest year of citations related to pedestrians and bicycles,” State Patrol said Tuesday.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy