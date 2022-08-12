Read full article on original website
KDRV
Bullhead and fathead minnows out at Heart Lake?
LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is working on plans to treat Heart Lake in Lake County. Its plans include public meetings to talk about removing fathead minnow and bullhead fish. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) plans to host public meetings in...
KTVL
Ask 10: When is the water park starting construction?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Daniel Alger asked "When is the Aqua Park going to start construction? We passed the levy/bill years ago." It may not look like much, but the city of Medford confirmed to News 10 on Tuesday that construction has already started, officially beginning back in March of this year on the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex.
Herald and News
Klamath Falls City Council, citizens clash on park fixture
Ed Silling approached the Klamath Falls City Council with a brown paper bag in his hand. He removed his mask and spoke into the microphone with a calm, steady voice. He was not the first that evening to protest the addition of a fighter jet to Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls. He was not the last, nor the loudest, nor did he speak for the longest.
hbsdealer.com
ABC Supply expands in Oregon
ABC Supply, the largest U.S. wholesale distributor of roofing, siding, and other select exterior and interior building products, has opened a new location in Medford, Ore. This marks ABC Supply’s first location in southwestern Oregon. Company veteran Tom Frost will manage the branch. Frost joined ABC Supply in 2010...
mybasin.com
Illegal Grow Site in Klamath County
On Thursday, August 11, 2022 the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at the two properties located near Beatty, Oregon. Surveillance of both locations showed numerous temporary greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation. Upon arrival, several people fled on foot into the wooded...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Klamath Falls, Aug. 16
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the travel lane facing westbound traffic. A westbound Toyota pickup, operated by James Richardson-Lawson, age 38, from Klamath Falls, collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Richardson-Lawson was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
KTVL
Schools seeing slight struggle with staffing among national teacher shortage
Southern Oregon and Northern California — According to the Washington Post, the teacher shortage has never been this bad; schools across the nation are learning to adapt because of smaller staff sizes. However, that nationwide teacher shortage does not seem to be an issue for the Medford (MSD) or...
Klamath Falls News
Merger of Pacific Crest FCU and Klamath Public Employees FCU announced
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member-owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Seen them? Oregon fire detection equipment thieves caught on tower video
Wildfire detection in northeastern Jackson County, Oregon, is going to be a little harder after someone broke into a lookout tower and stole a fire detection camera equipment. The theft means a vital piece of Oregon’s grid to detect fires while they are still small is now missing. The...
KDRV
Medford airport's runway has overnight closures starting August 29th
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will close its only runway for maintenance and improvement starting in late August. The airport office said this week the runway will close overnights from midnight to 5am every night from August 29th to October 7th. Across two days in mid-September it...
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
KTVL
Klamath River family loses home, livestock, family dog to McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU, Calif. — 60,392 acres have burned, 132 structures , including 87 homes have been lost, and four people have died as a result of the McKinney Fire, which is now 90% contained. This week, residents were allowed to return to their properties and see what was left after...
KTVL
Eagle Point animal rescue needs help from community to keep doors open
Eagle Point, Or. — Within the coming months, the Rogue Valley may see the strain of overcrowding in animal shelters reach critical levels. This already-challenging situation could be exacerbated if the Namaste Sanctuary in Eagle Point is forced to close its doors for good. The non-profit has seen recent...
Missing Person: Klamath Falls family seeking public assistance in locating Janna Lindsey
A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.
opb.org
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
Oregon state lawmakers allocated $6 million to community groups this year to help with what they’ve called a humanitarian crisis for workers in the state’s cannabis industry. In the basement of a Medford church, a group of migrant farm workers gather, all of them coming from different parts...
kptv.com
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deputies: People flee into woods as marijuana grow ops busted in Klamath Co.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it busted a marijuana grow operation at two locations. Thousands of illegal plants were discovered and deputies believe hundreds of thousands of gallons of water were illegally used. See the full statement from Klamath County below. And watch this report by...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon Nurses File Wage Theft Lawsuit Against Providence
More than 200 Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) members have joined a class action lawsuit against Providence to address Providence’s systemic failure to pay workers the wages they’ve earned. (Portland, OR) – An Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) member leader filed a class action lawsuit against Providence St. Joseph Health...
