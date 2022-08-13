2 suspects wanted in north Houston pawn shop robbery, HPD says

Authorities need the public's help identifying the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a north Houston pawn shop.

Houston police said two men entered the business located at the 7000 block of Antoine Drive on Monday, Aug. 8, at about 1 p.m.

The suspects immediately pulled out handguns while demanding the money from the cash registers, police said. The men then took the money along with other items from the pawn shop and placed them in a backpack.

HPD said the suspects drove off in a light-colored four-door sedan.

Police described both suspects to be Black men ranging from 18 to 20 years old, and about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a black face mask.

The second suspect was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, with red and white shoes.

If you have any information related to this investigation you can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.