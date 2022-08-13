ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 suspects wanted in north Houston pawn shop robbery, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqYAh_0hFSN6ef00

Authorities need the public's help identifying the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a north Houston pawn shop.

Houston police said two men entered the business located at the 7000 block of Antoine Drive on Monday, Aug. 8, at about 1 p.m.

The suspects immediately pulled out handguns while demanding the money from the cash registers, police said. The men then took the money along with other items from the pawn shop and placed them in a backpack.

HPD said the suspects drove off in a light-colored four-door sedan.

Police described both suspects to be Black men ranging from 18 to 20 years old, and about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a black face mask.

The second suspect was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, with red and white shoes.

If you have any information related to this investigation you can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at
www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Comments / 8

Andrew Wiggin
3d ago

Houston is crumbling under democrat leadership. it was never great, but it really is getting out of control. I don't go down there anymore.

Reply(4)
10
CG Texas
3d ago

Their fathers must be very proud. Oh wait. They don't even KNOW their fathers. Silly me. Never mind.

Reply(2)
4
 

