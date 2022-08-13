ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Volunteer Speedway offering free admission to weekend races

Volunteer Speedway has turned “Fan Appreciation Night” into a whole “Fan Appreciation Weekend,” offering free grandstand admission for both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions of racing are scheduled at the 4/10-mile dirt track for Friday night. They are: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. All of those are in action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Bare Takes 'Shootout at the Gap' victory

BULLS GAP — Tyler Bare survived a chaotic first half of the race and held off Hall of Fame driver Ronnie Johnson in the closing laps to win Saturday’s “Outlaws vs. Bandits, Shootout at the Gap” at Volunteer Speedway. Bare, a driver from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia,...
ROCKBRIDGE BATHS, VA
Johnson City Press

Lady Indians thump Wolves in opener

KINGSPORT — Payback was on the minds of the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team in Tuesday’s season opener at Indian Highland Park. Last season in the district tournament, the Lady Indians needed extra time to defeat West Ridge. This time, it wasn’t close.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Civic Auditorium hours adjusting for dome closure

Kingsport city officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities will be held during school hours at the auditorium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Roy Lee Prater

JOHNSON CITY - Roy Lee Prater, age 69, Johnson City, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at his residence while he was surrounded by his loving family. Roy was born in Knoxville on January 26, 1953, to the late Lee Roy Prater and Ida Mae Corum Prater Flannigan.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Wishon, Ivester working towards playing time

The goal is the same for East Tennessee State football players Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester. Both of the redshirt freshmen simply want to get on the field and make an impact for the Bucs this season. Wishon, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, is a former Tennessee High standout. He has lined up at both left and right tackle at different times in the preseason.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mitchell wins Tillinghast Invitational with record-tying final-round 64

Matt Mitchell had never seen the golf course at Johnson City Country Club before this week, but he certainly found it to his liking. Mitchell won the 17th annual Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday, tying the tournament record with a closing eight-under-par 64. That left the 47-year-old pharmaceutical salesman from the Nashville area at nine-under-par 135 and three strokes clear of the field.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Lady Vikings drop Pioneers in straight sets

JONESBOROUGH — Madison Blair and the Tennessee High volleyball team were on their collective game Tuesday night. Blair worked her way to nine kills, nine digs and two blocks and the Lady Vikings took care of host David Crockett 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 in a nonconference matchup.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bob Cable remembered for big things he did in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Sunflowers in a rainstorm

Sunflowers planted near Exit 20 of Interstate 26 in Johnson City soak up the rain from a recent late afternoon thunderstorm. The local weather forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms for each day this week. Today’s high is expected to be near 80 with low to mid-80s for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 16

Aug. 16, 1888: The Comet alerted readers, “Messrs. John G. Earnest, Ray Scott, Ed Miller and James Fitzsimmons, four of Elizabethton’s best young men stopped here Sunday evening on their way home from Glovers Springs, a noted health resort. This place seems to have considerable attraction for at least one of the party.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
WJHL

Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

