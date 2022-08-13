The goal is the same for East Tennessee State football players Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester. Both of the redshirt freshmen simply want to get on the field and make an impact for the Bucs this season. Wishon, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, is a former Tennessee High standout. He has lined up at both left and right tackle at different times in the preseason.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO