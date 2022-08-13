Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City Press
Volunteer Speedway offering free admission to weekend races
Volunteer Speedway has turned “Fan Appreciation Night” into a whole “Fan Appreciation Weekend,” offering free grandstand admission for both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions of racing are scheduled at the 4/10-mile dirt track for Friday night. They are: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. All of those are in action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
Johnson City Press
Bare Takes 'Shootout at the Gap' victory
BULLS GAP — Tyler Bare survived a chaotic first half of the race and held off Hall of Fame driver Ronnie Johnson in the closing laps to win Saturday’s “Outlaws vs. Bandits, Shootout at the Gap” at Volunteer Speedway. Bare, a driver from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia,...
Johnson City Press
Lady Indians thump Wolves in opener
KINGSPORT — Payback was on the minds of the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team in Tuesday’s season opener at Indian Highland Park. Last season in the district tournament, the Lady Indians needed extra time to defeat West Ridge. This time, it wasn’t close.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Civic Auditorium hours adjusting for dome closure
Kingsport city officials said Tuesday that hours have been adjusted at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium due to the closure of the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Starting this week, physical education classes and other school-related activities will be held during school hours at the auditorium.
Johnson City Press
Roy Lee Prater
JOHNSON CITY - Roy Lee Prater, age 69, Johnson City, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at his residence while he was surrounded by his loving family. Roy was born in Knoxville on January 26, 1953, to the late Lee Roy Prater and Ida Mae Corum Prater Flannigan.
Johnson City Press
Wishon, Ivester working towards playing time
The goal is the same for East Tennessee State football players Nolan Wishon and Clayton Ivester. Both of the redshirt freshmen simply want to get on the field and make an impact for the Bucs this season. Wishon, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, is a former Tennessee High standout. He has lined up at both left and right tackle at different times in the preseason.
Johnson City Press
Mitchell wins Tillinghast Invitational with record-tying final-round 64
Matt Mitchell had never seen the golf course at Johnson City Country Club before this week, but he certainly found it to his liking. Mitchell won the 17th annual Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday, tying the tournament record with a closing eight-under-par 64. That left the 47-year-old pharmaceutical salesman from the Nashville area at nine-under-par 135 and three strokes clear of the field.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Lady Vikings drop Pioneers in straight sets
JONESBOROUGH — Madison Blair and the Tennessee High volleyball team were on their collective game Tuesday night. Blair worked her way to nine kills, nine digs and two blocks and the Lady Vikings took care of host David Crockett 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 in a nonconference matchup.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Sullivan East at West Ridge volleyball
West Ridge and Sullivan East jump-started volleyball season in Northeast Tennessee with a nonconference showdown Monday in Blountville. The Lady Wolves prevailed in four sets, winning 25-18, 7-25, 25-23, 25-13.
Johnson City Press
Bob Cable remembered for big things he did in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.
Johnson City Press
Sunflowers in a rainstorm
Sunflowers planted near Exit 20 of Interstate 26 in Johnson City soak up the rain from a recent late afternoon thunderstorm. The local weather forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms for each day this week. Today’s high is expected to be near 80 with low to mid-80s for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 60s.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 16
Aug. 16, 1888: The Comet alerted readers, “Messrs. John G. Earnest, Ray Scott, Ed Miller and James Fitzsimmons, four of Elizabethton’s best young men stopped here Sunday evening on their way home from Glovers Springs, a noted health resort. This place seems to have considerable attraction for at least one of the party.”
18-Year-Old Isabela Martinez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, an 18-year-old Isabela Martinez died in a fatal crash on East Morris Boulevard on Saturday night. Officials stated that Dominick Cornacchia, 23, was [..]
WCSO honors veteran sergeant following long battle with cancer
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) community, no one fights alone. Early Tuesday morning, retired WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, 57, died surrounded by family and friends following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gent joined the WCSO in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Army, according to WCSO officials. He […]
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
wcyb.com
Florida man sustains head injuries after colliding with car on Highway 11W in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Florida man is in the hospital after he collided with a car while bicycling on Highway 11W. It happened on Sunday in Bristol. According to preliminary information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old was bicycling in the right lane. That is when officers...
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
Black Olive fully opens in downtown JC
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of work, a brand-new Black Olive location has opened in downtown Johnson City. Starting on Tuesday, the business’s soft opening ended, and co-owners Kinsey Holliday and Moe Farrouki were happy to welcome in guests for some of their first regular hours. “It’s been really exciting just to finally […]
Johnson City Press
Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
