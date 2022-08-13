Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Man wanted for charges in Amherst, Campbell counties
(WFXR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a Brookneal man facing charges in two central Virginia counties. According to officials, 20-year-old Travis Ramsey is wanted by Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for felony grand larceny. In addition, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says...
WSLS
Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
WSLS
16-year-old charged after bringing firearm to school in Henry County
BASSETT, Va. – A teen is facing charges after bringing a firearm to Bassett High School, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., a student told BHS staff that another student brought a firearm inside of the school, according to authorities. After being notified,...
WDBJ7.com
Gang members sentenced in Roanoke federal court
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three members of a street gang responsible for two Roanoke murders have been sentenced to decades in prison. And a fourth awaits sentencing. Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials and relatives of the victims spoke out about gang activity in Roanoke, the community’s response and the message they hope these prosecutions will send.
Man killed in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)— The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, August 16. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Police received the call at approximately 4:19 P.M. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police said they are working […]
ems1.com
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
WSLS
Man to serve 55 years in connection with 2020 Bedford County homicide
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to serve 55 years in connection with a Bedford County homicide that happened in 2020. Dalton Holbrook was sentenced on Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court to 99 years with 44 years suspended. Holbrook was originally charged with capital murder, which...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police respond to homicide Tuesday afternoon
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found shot dead Tuesday at around 4:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Danville Police say they responded to calls of shots fired, leading first responders to pronounce the man dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
WDBJ7.com
Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
WXII 12
Rockingham rape suspect turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — UPDATE: Wanted person Fredrick Donnell Dalton has turned himself in, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The 50-year-old was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center on the charge of 2nd Degree Forcible Rape under a $150,000 secured bond. Watch more of today's headlines from...
Augusta Free Press
Roanoke street gang members get 30+ years in prison for two revenge murders
Three Roanoke men, all members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, a criminal street gang responsible for two murders in the City of Roanoke, were sentenced yesterday in federal court. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pled guilty in November 2021 to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one...
wfxrtv.com
Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
chathamstartribune.com
Police seeking assistance in identifying suspect, vehicle
The Danville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect vehicle, identifying suspects, and locating one known individual that has been charged in a Monday evening shooting incident. The Danville Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Avenue for reports of gunfire on Monday, Aug. 15 at...
WSLS
Three Roanoke gang members sentenced to upwards of 40 years in federal prison
ROANOKE, Va. – Three gang members from Roanoke will spend up to four decades behind bars. They were a part of what is known as the Rollin’ 30s gang, which has ties to the Los Angeles Crips. Investigators said these three gang members are responsible for two different...
wfxrtv.com
Trial underway for man charged in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion from 2019
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection with a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station is underway. As WFXR News previously reported, an explosion at South River Market on May 10,...
wfxrtv.com
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, near exit ramp on US-220
— UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off Route 220 will be closed until further notice due to the discovery of skeletal remains in the area. Authorities say the department’s forensics unit is at the scene, along with the medical examiner’s office....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office working to fill open SRO positions
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the biggest challenges school systems have faced over the summer is filling open positions. That’s no different in Roanoke County, where they expected to have six new school resource officers before the school year started last week. “You have to put somebody...
WDBJ7.com
Former Virginia officer gets probation after cooperating in Jan. 6th case
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer Jacob Fracker will serve a year of probation. Fracker was sentenced on Tuesday in a federal court in Washington, D.C. Fracker pled guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding for his role in the January 6th (2021) insurrection at...
wakg.com
Narcotics Seized in Pelham Search Warrant Execution
The Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at a home located at 537 Dibrell Road in the Pelham community. According to a press release from the department Keith Lamount Williams was arrested and charged with Level III Trafficking Cocaine, maintain a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon. Williams was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.
WSLS
WATCH: Sentences of Rollin’ 30s gang members announced Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – The sentences of several Rollin’ 30s gang members allegedly responsible for the murders of two young men were announced Tuesday morning. A press conference was held at 10 a.m. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh was joined by law enforcement partners from the FBI, City of Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police and family members of Nikolas Lee, a 17-year-old who was murdered by gang members in 2017, according to our previous reporting.
