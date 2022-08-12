Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
WacoTrib.com
Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty at trial of a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer — where police found it when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home.
WacoTrib.com
1 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — One person remained in critical condition Tuesday evening after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a house fire, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people, authorities said. Of the 17 people injured, one remains in critical condition...
WacoTrib.com
Alligator kills SC woman in 2nd deadly attack of summer
BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman in South Carolina was killed by an alligator Monday — the second such attack this year, authorities said. The woman's body was discovered at the edge of the water near a pond in a gated community in the town of Bluffton by a resident, who told deputies that the reptile appeared to be guarding the body, The Island Packet quoted Beaufort County Sheriff's Maj. Angela Viens as saying.
WacoTrib.com
Widow of man who died at WI vet's home sues state, others
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The widow if a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility's employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson....
WacoTrib.com
Plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border, killing 2
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in...
WacoTrib.com
Debris collection set for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in one West Virginia county hit by recent flooding are starting the task of removing residential debris. Curbside debris collection will begin Wednesday in flood-ravaged neighborhoods of eastern Kanawha County where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell on Monday, the county commission said in a news release. Among the hardest hit areas were Hughes Creek, Kelleys Creek and Campbells Creek.
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Flash flooding, water rescues reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in two southern counties hit by flooding from heavy rains Monday. Justice's declaration in Fayette and Kanawha counties allows the National Guard to respond to hard-hit areas. The flooding led to several water rescues and...
WacoTrib.com
DNR: Indiana fish kill likely due to heat, natural events
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of fish found dead in a northeastern Indiana lake likely died from natural events tied to recent hot weather, state wildlife officials said. Fisheries biologists with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources visited Clear Lake on Aug. 4 after residents reported numerous dead fish in the lake near the Steuben County town of Fremont, The Journal Gazette reported.
WacoTrib.com
Coast Guard responds to small oil spill near San Juan Island
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill off the west coast of Washington state's San Juan Island after a 49-foot (15-meter) fishing vessel sank with an estimated 2,600 gallons (9,854 liters) of fuel on board. A Good Samaritan rescued all five crew members...
WacoTrib.com
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
California interior swelters; electricity conservation urged
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned Tuesday that a large swath of California’s interior will experience dangerously high temperatures and the state's power grid operator called for voluntary energy conservation. The heat spell will largely impact the Central Valley but will also extend out to interior portions of...
WacoTrib.com
Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water...
WacoTrib.com
Housing grant will aid those leaving Tennessee prisons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction announced on Monday it has received a $200,000 grant to help temporarily house indigent offenders who are leaving prison. The program expands an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, according to a news release. In the past, housing...
WacoTrib.com
Idaho leaders OK $321K in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov....
WacoTrib.com
New commander of Tennessee State Guard taking post Oct. 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new commander of the Tennessee State Guard has been appointed. Retired U.S. Army Col. Kevin Stewart will assume command during a ceremony on Oct. 1 at Nashville's Joint Force Headquarters. Stewart was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee, said Tennessee's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jeff...
WacoTrib.com
Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Native Americans who must travel long distances to election offices and cope with unreliable and infrequent mail delivery are further disenfranchised under election laws approved last year, a lawyer said Monday during opening statements in a trial challenging the laws' constitutionality. Jacqueline De León, an...
WacoTrib.com
WVa providing free COVID tests, vaccines at schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.
WacoTrib.com
Maryland board seeking earlier mail-in ballot count
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Elections voted Monday to file an emergency petition in court that seeks an earlier count of mail-in ballots for the general election in November. The board voted 4-0 to seek a legal remedy in hopes of speeding up the vote...
Comments / 0