Wellington, CO

northfortynews

Larimer County Youth Put Skills on Display

Public was given a chance to view over 638 4-H exhibits. Recently, Larimer County 4-H members participated in Interview Judging Day. Part of the Larimer County Fair, Interview Judging Day is an opportunity for members to hone their interviewing skills and display their hard work from this year’s 4-H projects. The projects were open for display the McKee Building and MAC Equipment Arena.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
tornadopix.com

High Plains ready for the school year, more construction to come – The Loveland Reporter-Herald

Summer construction is nearing completion at High Plains School, and PreK-8 School in East Loveland, with further work to continue through the school year. The completed expansion near the school entrance has turned two kindergarten classrooms into three, and once the entire project is completed, the school’s current capacity of 550 students will increase to 750, according to High Plains Director Danielle Feeney.
LOVELAND, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Guests vandalize, trespass and poach on MacGregor Ranch

Earlier this month Estes Park’s MacGregor Ranch released a slew of trail-cam photos showing litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching by guests this summer. A representative of the ranch says these issues make the education and preservation efforts of its board, employees, and volunteers feel wasted...
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Student stabbed at Jefferson High School in Greeley

A high school in Greeley was under lockdown on Monday after a student was stabbed multiple times on school property. Jefferson High School remained under lockdown through the end of the school day following the stabbing, which took place in the school during a passing period. A spokesperson for Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6 told CBS News Colorado that the stabbing followed an altercation between two students in the hallway as classes released for lunch break. An argument between the two ended after one of the students stabbed the other multiple times. The injured student was rushed to a nearby...
GREELEY, CO
K99

Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center

Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
northfortynews

Transfort Announces Service Changes Effective August 15

Transfort, the transit agency owned by the City of Fort Collins, is announcing service changes to several routes effective Monday, August 15. Like most transit agencies across the nation, staff shortages are limiting the service levels that Transfort can fulfill. Starting August 15, some routes will be suspended or maintained at reduced frequency to ensure that transit service remains reliable. Transfort is currently recruiting drivers and will resume service once staffing levels allow the agency to do so.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever

You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Artist Creates Amazing, Giant Flying Trout Above Colorado State University

You would definitely have needed a bigger boat if you were to actually catch this fish, made in the sky over CSU. Lots of lemons, too. The patience that it would take to reel in a giant trout, is most likely unmatched by the amount of patience this artist had to create this piece. There must have been more than a few people that saw the lights, and wondered what was going on.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado

Dolly Parton is more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age), the better she gets, and the broader her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.
CBS Denver

Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
GLEN HAVEN, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
