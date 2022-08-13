Creighton University welcomes freshmen with lots of energy and helping hands.

Music, lots of energy and tons of helping hands.

"It's a great day to be a Blue Jay," Joseph Hertzel, a Creighton sophomore, said.

The new class of Blue Jays have flown the nest and landed here at Creighton and move-in is just the beginning.

"It was fun, it wasn't stressful. I mean, it was stressful when all the boxes were there in the beginning, but now it's not that bad," said Abbie Stevens, a Creighton freshman.

It's a day freshman, families and even the student movers have been anticipating.

"I've been waiting for this day. We've been training for a week for it and it's just been really fun and just awesome to come together and welcome all these new freshmen," said Aiden Aley, a Creighton sophomore.

The college move-in process can be a stressful one, but at Creighton, the upperclassmen don't let freshmen, or their families, touch a single item during move-in and the freshmen said it has made them feel a lot more welcome.

"I was carrying these fake plants that I was going to put in my dorm and someone just took it out of my hands and brought it up to my dorm for me. It was kind of fun," Stevens said.

Everything is unloaded, labeled, delivered and waiting for the new students in their rooms.

"It was very welcoming, so it was nice it took a lot of pressure off, 'cause everybody was super helpful and, like, energetic. So it was like really nice that they were so helpful and willing to bring everything up, so we didn't have to worry about that," Kelly Bach, a Creighton freshman said.

Even if it means, some of the movers take the stairs. It is all part of showing new students the community here at Creighton.

"Everyone is so welcoming and they are so excited we are here, and it just seemed like you know they are going to welcome us in with open arms," Nicholas Finley, a Creighton freshman, said.

Although the nerves are still there, the new students are excited to get started.

"This is where I am supposed to be I think, so it feels really good," Stevens said.

"Go Blue Jays," Finley said.

"Roll Jays," said Bach.

Twenty-two percent of the class is from Nebraska. Other states including Minnesota, California, Iowa and Colorado, bring in big numbers as well.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .