Omaha, NE

City council members reconsider their 6-0 vote to pass smart loading zones

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Tuesday afternoon it seemed like Omaha city council approved three ordinances that would have the city partnering up with an outside company for smart loading zones. "I motion to reconsider action 51 through 53," said city council member, Aimee Melton. Just moments after the ordinance...
Papillion is one step closer to having its HAWK signal up and going

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The intersection between second and Washington streets in downtown Papillion is one step closer to becoming a better cross walk. "We have 30 to 40 thousand cars come through downtown Papillion everyday it's also very busy with pedestrian traffic," said City of Papillion communications director, Trenton Albers.
UPDATE: Man accused in double homicide found in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE: The stolen PT Cruiser and Gage Walter, 27, were found in Iowa on Sunday. Walter is facing charges in Iowa for incidents in Des Moines and Winterset that took place Sunday. The Douglas County Attorney's Office will be filing for extradition for the double...
OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
Huskers picked No. 1 in AVCA Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers were picked number one in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Poll on Monday. The Cornhuskers finished with finished 10 points ahead of Texas who was picked second with 1,528 points. Press Release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked No....
OPD: Man accused of Friday morning murder arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The man who was wanted for the Friday morning murder at the Florence Tower has been arrested, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The 20-year-old man, Davon Brown, has been arrested for second degree murder and use of a weapon to...
OPD: Police are searching for suspect in Friday morning homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for a suspect in a Friday morning homicide, according to a press release from OPD. Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of second degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the incident.
