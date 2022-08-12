Read full article on original website
City council members reconsider their 6-0 vote to pass smart loading zones
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Tuesday afternoon it seemed like Omaha city council approved three ordinances that would have the city partnering up with an outside company for smart loading zones. “I motion to reconsider action 51 through 53,” said city council member, Aimee Melton. Just moments after the ordinance...
Pending city council, Farnam Street to be two-way all day with some slight modifications
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE:. The stretch of Farnam Street between Saddle Creek Road and Happy Hollow Boulevard changes from one-way to two several times a day. City engineer Todd Pfitzer said the city originally made it that way more than 60 years ago to provide more capacity to get vehicles to and from downtown.
Papillion is one step closer to having its HAWK signal up and going
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The intersection between second and Washington streets in downtown Papillion is one step closer to becoming a better cross walk. “We have 30 to 40 thousand cars come through downtown Papillion everyday it’s also very busy with pedestrian traffic,” said City of Papillion communications director, Trenton Albers.
NSP stops 72 drivers going over 100 MPH during a statewide campaign to stop speeding
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Over the last month, the Nebraska State Patrol has participated in the "Stop Speeding Before It Stops You" campaign. The endeavor ran from July 20 through August 14, and was designed for increased enforcement and awareness of speeding on roads across Nebraska. “Schools are back...
UPDATE: Man accused in double homicide found in Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE: The stolen PT Cruiser and Gage Walter, 27, were found in Iowa on Sunday. Walter is facing charges in Iowa for incidents in Des Moines and Winterset that took place Sunday. The Douglas County Attorney's Office will be filing for extradition for the double...
New program in the metro helps those with Autism transition to independence
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — It is a new school year for students, teachers, and parents. Those who are sending their kids off to college can see this as a time for them to learn the ins and outs of living on their own. Parents of kids with...
OPD: One dead and one injured in an overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person is dead and another is injured from a shooting on Monday night, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD) The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old...
Huskers picked No. 1 in AVCA Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers were picked number one in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Poll on Monday. The Cornhuskers finished with finished 10 points ahead of Texas who was picked second with 1,528 points. Press Release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked No....
OPD: Man accused of Friday morning murder arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The man who was wanted for the Friday morning murder at the Florence Tower has been arrested, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The 20-year-old man, Davon Brown, has been arrested for second degree murder and use of a weapon to...
OPD: Police are searching for suspect in Friday morning homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for a suspect in a Friday morning homicide, according to a press release from OPD. Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of second degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the incident.
World Lizard Day celebrates some of the most dangerous and friendly animals on earth
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — World Lizard Day celebrates some of the most dangerous and most friendly animals on earth, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The worldwide holiday takes place on August 14, and it encourages people to learn more and appreciate these scaly critters. Lizards are considered reptiles due to their...
