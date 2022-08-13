Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Pizmo Cafe & Wooly’s in Pismo BeachMark-John CliffordPismo Beach, CA
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Structure Fire displaces 10 in Los AlamosMent MediaLos Alamos, CA
syvnews.com
Buellton school district partners with Santa Ynez High to rebuild band program
Buellton Union School District is marching to the beat of a new band program at Jonata Middle School which will be rebuilt in partnership with a local music teacher at Santa Ynez Valley High School. Buellton Union Superintendent Randy Haggard said Santa Ynez High has employed a new, fully credentialed...
syvnews.com
Juggling children, treatment, exercise, Sara Nesper meets cancer head-on
Cancer used to be spoken about only in hushed tones, alluded to but only fearfully stated. Today, cancer patients face their diagnoses head on, learning from past patients, living their lives to the fullest while going about improved treatment and forging ahead with life with support from their families and communities.
syvnews.com
Hancock College opens doors to thousands of students on Santa Maria, Lompoc campuses
Hordes of students converged on Hancock College campuses in Santa Maria and Lompoc to start the 2022-23 academic year Monday, with more than 9,700 enrolled for credit and noncredit classes, school officials said. “Our students are excited to be back on campus for in-person classes,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers...
syvnews.com
Monkeypox focus of webinar Wednesday with five Santa Barbara County doctors
Santa Barbara County residents can learn more about monkeypox in a free virtual town hall meeting set for Wednesday evening by a collection of health agencies and nonprofit organizations. Five doctors will provide information about the emerging disease in the Zoom meeting set for 7 p.m., said Luz Reyes-Martin, vice...
syvnews.com
SB Wine Collective's Meet the Winemaker series to return starting Aug. 21
The Santa Barbara Wine Collective is bringing back the popular Meet the Winemaker series, with the first to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the wine collective's Santa Barbara-based storefront. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary tasting with featured winemakers Greg Brewer of Brewer-Clifton Wines and...
syvnews.com
Candidates qualify for ballot in Solvang races
Solvang will see races for two seats on its city council, a single candidate for mayor and a tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. As of Friday’s deadline, eight candidates had pulled papers, four of them had qualified for the ballot and one had filed paperwork but had not yet qualified.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Mushu
Mushu is a 4-year-old male, black and tan German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Mushu’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for...
syvnews.com
Cypress Gallery hosts 'PIECEWORK: An exhibition of patchwork paintings'
“Piecework: An Exhibition of Patchwork Paintings,” will be on view from Sept. 1-25 at the Cypress Gallery, 119 E. Cypress Ave., in Lompoc. The work by Elizabeth Monks Hack is comprised of oil and mixed media on sewn canvas, a new direction for the artist. Monks Hack works in the style of contemporary realism, often incorporating abstract geometries into her compositions, emphasizing edges and other linear elements.
syvnews.com
Lompoc native trains to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter
Lompoc native Seaman Eric Xiong is learning the necessary skills to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter as a hull technician. As a hull technician, Xiong will be responsible for maintaining the integrity of a ship, conducting repairs and ensuring its mission capability, according to Navy officials. Xiong is a...
