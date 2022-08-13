ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Juggling children, treatment, exercise, Sara Nesper meets cancer head-on

Cancer used to be spoken about only in hushed tones, alluded to but only fearfully stated. Today, cancer patients face their diagnoses head on, learning from past patients, living their lives to the fullest while going about improved treatment and forging ahead with life with support from their families and communities.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
syvnews.com

SB Wine Collective's Meet the Winemaker series to return starting Aug. 21

The Santa Barbara Wine Collective is bringing back the popular Meet the Winemaker series, with the first to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the wine collective's Santa Barbara-based storefront. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary tasting with featured winemakers Greg Brewer of Brewer-Clifton Wines and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Candidates qualify for ballot in Solvang races

Solvang will see races for two seats on its city council, a single candidate for mayor and a tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. As of Friday’s deadline, eight candidates had pulled papers, four of them had qualified for the ballot and one had filed paperwork but had not yet qualified.
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Mushu

Mushu is a 4-year-old male, black and tan German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Mushu’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Cypress Gallery hosts 'PIECEWORK: An exhibition of patchwork paintings'

“Piecework: An Exhibition of Patchwork Paintings,” will be on view from Sept. 1-25 at the Cypress Gallery, 119 E. Cypress Ave., in Lompoc. The work by Elizabeth Monks Hack is comprised of oil and mixed media on sewn canvas, a new direction for the artist. Monks Hack works in the style of contemporary realism, often incorporating abstract geometries into her compositions, emphasizing edges and other linear elements.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc native trains to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter

Lompoc native Seaman Eric Xiong is learning the necessary skills to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter as a hull technician. As a hull technician, Xiong will be responsible for maintaining the integrity of a ship, conducting repairs and ensuring its mission capability, according to Navy officials. Xiong is a...
LOMPOC, CA

