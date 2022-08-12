Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
First section of LIRR third track expansion opens
NEW YORK - It’s a project that has taken decades of debate and planning, a price tag in the billions and four years of construction, but on Monday, the Long Island Rail Road's third track expansion finally opened. "We’re under budget by over $100 million," said New York Governor...
Calls for justice for MTA worker who was assaulted in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Family members and transit union workers rallied Tuesday in support of Anthony Nelson, the MTA worker assaulted so badly while on the job last Thursday that he ended up in the hospital. According to the NYPD, Nelson tried to stop a man from harassing other customers when...
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
NYC airports may see 2-hour delays due to staffing issues
NEW YORK - Passengers traveling from airports across the New York City area may be facing two-hour delays Monday evening, due to staffing issues. "Due to the availability of staff tonight, the FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft in certain airspace serving New York City to maintain safety," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
Polio has been circulating in NYC area for months: CDC
NEW YORK - According to a new report from the CDC, polio has been lurking in New York State for several months. On Tuesday, the agency confirmed samples from Rockland and Orange County showing that the virus was around as early as April of 2022. Just last week, New York...
Hit-and-run driver hits pedestrian in Queens
NEW YORK - A car slammed into a pedestrian in Queens early Tuesday and just kept going, police said. A gray Honda sedan struck a 45-year-old man who was crossing Roosevelt Avenue near 76th Street in Jackson Heights just after 2 a.m., the NYPD said. The driver did not stay at the scene.
NYC schools release COVID protocols for new school year
NEW YORK - In a shift that comes after the CDC recently eased COVID guidelines for the public at large, New York City's Department of Education issued new guidance Tuesday ahead of the return to schools next month. The most significant change: no longer will the DOE randomly test willing...
Watch: Thieves steal car from Connecticut gas station in 7 seconds
WATERTOWN, Conn. - A car sitting idle at a gas station in Connecticut was stolen in just seven seconds, authorities said — issuing a warning to others about thieves "waiting in parking lots" for drivers to leave their vehicles unattended. The car theft was reported at about 10:30 a.m....
Shots fired in Upper Manhattan
SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
Taxi driver killed in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the killing of a taxi driver in Queens. The driver, Kutin Gyimah, 52, brought five passengers to a destination along Beach 54th Street in the Rockaways on Saturday morning, police said. The passengers refused to pay and tried to rob the driver, New York City police said, based on their investigation.
AMT theater is NYC's first off-Broadway theater to open since the pandemic
For the first time since the pandemic began, a new off-Broadway theater is opening in New York City. Seating 99 people, the AMT Theater is currently holding performances for its first in-house production. FOX 5 NY goes behind the curtain for a sneak peek.
Woman struck, killed by falling tree in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A woman died after being struck by a falling tree in the Bronx on Monday afternoon. Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Palisade Avenue. The victim, a woman in her 50s, was in a private pool when the tree fell on her and another woman in her 60s.
Queens hit-and-run crash
A car struck a pedestrian on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights early Tuesday and didn't stop. Police said the pedestrian -- a 45-year-old man -- is in critical condition.
Good food and drinks at Bartaco
Every day is taco Tuesday at Bartaco, which has locations in New York, Connecticut, and several more states. Christal Young sampled the cocktails and eats at the location in Port Chester.
Chelsea residents say drug users are taking over neighborhood
NEW YORK - Manhattan's Chelsea is a neighborhood known for its chic condominiums, great restaurants and tolerant community. Now drug dealers and drug users are overrunning a part of the neighborhood. And residents are paying the price. In exclusive video obtained by Fox 5 News, you can see a person...
Massapequa Coast heading to Little League World Series
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. - For the first in its 72-year history, Massapequa Coast is advancing to the Little League World Series. The Town of Oyster Bay held a Road to Williamsport watch party on Friday in Burns Park. The town estimated that roughly 1,000 people came to cheer the 12-year-old Little Leaguers on.
Bartaco: Upscale food and cocktails with a coastal vibe
NEW YORK - Bartaco features upscale street tacos with an international flair. Bartaco has its own brand of tequila and features a wide array of specialty cocktails and beer. The setting is coastal with a relaxed environment. You can enjoy your meal in the bar area or on a covered...
Nassau County detective arrested in Mafia gambling bust
Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including a Nassau County Police detective, with crimes such as racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Nicknames of the defendants included "Joe Fish," "Sal the Shoemaker" and "Joe Box."
4-year-old boy dies after Bronx scooter crash
NEW YORK - A 4-year-old boy is dead, and his father is facing charges after a scooter they were riding on collided with a car in the Bronx. The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday night near 193rd Street and Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights. The scooter collided...
Rudy Giuliani criminal probe
New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a target of a criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. Giuliani responded to the news on his radio show.
