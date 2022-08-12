ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

‘Say yes, take a chance’ – storytellers needed for Aug. 26 ‘7 Stories’ event

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgx77_0hFSIzUy00

Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful or funny story? ‘7 Stories’ is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity.

The next event will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m at the Highline Heritage Museum. The theme will be “Saying Yes,Taking Chances.

Each ‘7 Stories’ night has a theme, and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance.

Real stories are spellbinding and raw.

They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.

These stories are told from the heart.

Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

WE NEED YOU

Please consider sharing your true story…In the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like.

To sign up go to burienculturehub.org/7stories or email [email protected].

Upcoming 7 Story nights:

  • Aug. 26: Saying Yes,Taking Chances
  • Sept. 7: Storytelling workshop at the Highline Heritage Museum: 5-6:30 p.m. – FREE!
  • Sept. 23: First Job/Worst Job
  • Oct. 28: Silver Linings
  • November/December: HOLIDAY BREAK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taking Chances#Storytellers#Friendship#Real Stories#First Job Worst Job#Silver Linings
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy