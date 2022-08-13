Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike White
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costumer creator Lohrbach is fair’s Outstanding Citizen
Cindy Lohrbach is this year’s Pemberville Free Fair Outstanding Citizen. Lohrbach came to Pemberville in 1973 after marrying her soulmate Carl Lohrbach. After many years she retired from the EPA in Bowling Green. Cindy and Carl have three daughters, Jena (Roger) Whittaker, Sarah (Steve) Roberts, Kate Lohrbach and five...
Entertainment at the Pemberville Free Fair
This seasoned band will play on the main stage on Saturday from 8:30-11 p.m. They cover many genres of music, including vintage R&B and soul, with a pinch of country. Karaoke with Jer-E-Oke on Wednesday from 8:45-10 p.m. on the main stage. Bob Stevens. Catch this performance on Saturday from...
Float on over to Kiddie Parade
Smile, you’re in the Kiddie Parade. A favorite event at the Pemberville Free Fair steps off Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Each child must have a signed waiver prior to the parade. No farm wagons or wagons larger than 8 feet by 10 inches allowed. Judging will be based on:
BGSU alumnus chosen for prestigious artist-in-residence program created by Kehinde Wiley
Widely acclaimed artist Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Senegal has chosen a Bowling Green State University alumnus to be part of its exclusive artist-in-residence program this fall. The program, which Wiley founded, selects 16 artists from across the world in various disciplines to travel to Dakar, Senegal, where they will...
Big week ahead in BG
The biggest weekend in Bowling Green is quickly approaching. Starting Thursday, the city will welcome back visitors to the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship. Bowling Green State University’s move-in starts this week. And the final Firefly Nights of the season is Friday from 6-10 p.m. downtown. The National...
Showing off stacking skills
Wood County Auditor Matt Oestreich, Wood County Clerk of Courts Doug Cubberley and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger recently participated in the Wood County Fair hay stacking contest. Out of a field of six teams, the elected officials demonstrated their abilities with a third-place finish with a time of 4 minutes, 57 seconds. This was their second year participating in this event. “All three of us enjoy the fair and found this particular event just pure fun,” Reger said. “We are already gearing up for next year.”
Local Briefs: 8-15-2022
BLOOMDALE — First Night at Elmwood Local Schools will be today from 4-7, with a freshman/new high school student orientation at 6:30 in the gym. The Exchange Club will welcome Brett Kime to speak at the Tuesday meeting at noon at the BG Country Club. Kime moved to Bowling...
STARS starts registering for school year
The Community Learning Centers STARS of the Wood County Educational Service Center were on the road this summer. This summer, students at the STARS six sites in Wood County loaded up buses and took over 200 students on field trips like Imagination Station, Sauder Village, Toledo Zoo and Maumee Indoor Theater. When STARS students weren’t traveling around in Northwest Ohio, they were beating the heat at the Pemberville and Woodville community pools.
Pretels passed down in Price family
PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
Coffee and more: BG shops brew up books, bagels, beer
Coffee shops can be found everywhere in Bowling Green, but each one is special in its own way. Both local and chain shops reside in BG. Starbucks, Tim Hortons, Panera, Flatlands, Biggby, Juniper Brewing Company and Grounds for Thought are just a few of the options. While they all sell...
VIDEO: BGSU students begin move-in
Bowling Green State University welcomed new residential students to campus Tuesday morning. Residence hall move-in is Aug. 16-18. Returning students will move-in Aug. 20-21.
Nominate a caregiver for Golden Care Awards
Nominate a caregiver for the Wood County Committee on Aging’s Golden Care Awards. The ceremony will be held at the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center located at 140 S. Grove St. on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The committee on aging will be collaborating with Bowling...
Evelyn L. Coakley
Evelyn L. Coakley, 82, of Cygnet, passed away on August 13, 2022 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, OH. She was born on January 31, 1940, in Bloomdale to the late Avery and Florence (Weiker) Kepp. She married Carl “Duane” Coakley on July 22, 1967, and he preceded her in death on November 8, 2010.
OSU Alumni Club gives scholarships
The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Wood County has announced its 2022 scholarship winners. Mikayla Hoelter and Audrey Sandberg, both of Eastwood High School; and Lindsey Lazor and Ava Bockbrader, of Perrysburg High School, each won a Cronenwett Scholarship. The club recently held its annual picnic and awards presentation...
Falcon Food Pantry at your service
Students in need of food or other household items can stop by Bowling Green State University’s food pantry. The Falcon Food Pantry opened in January and provides services to all BGSU students, faculty and staff. Located in Central Hall room 109, students can stop in once a week to pick up any grocery items they may need.
Karen A. O’Brien
Karen A. O’Brien, 56 of Pemberville, OH passed away at home on Friday, August 12, 2022 with her family near her side. She was born on September 11, 1965 in Bowling Green, OH to Robert and Ruth (Cross) Walters. On March 3, 1984 Karen, married Michael J. O’Brien in Pemberville, OH. Karen and Michael raised 2 children and have celebrated over 38 years of marriage together.
Andrew F. Stewart Jr.
Andrew F. Stewart Jr., 77, died Thursday, August 11, 2022 in hospice care in Bowling Green, Ohio. Born January 17, 1945, in Kansas City, Kansas, he was the son of Andrew and June (Simons) Stewart. A graduate of Argentine High School (KCK), he attended Kansas State University and Rockhurst College. He married Rosemary Wood on June 25, 1966, at the Rosedale United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Andrew and Rosemary have raised 3 children and celebrated 56 years of marriage together.
Michael E. Mundorff II
Michael E. Mundorff II, 50 of Risingsun, OH, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Fostoria ProMedica Hospital. He was born May 30, 1972 in Tiffin, OH to Michael & Pamela (Waltermyer) Mundorff Sr. He married Donna Decker July 5, 1997 in Bloomdale, OH. He is survived by his wife...
George E. (Mac) McKinney
George E. (Mac) McKinney, 75, of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 from unexpected heart complications. George was born October 14, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Mary McKinney. He married the love of his life Frannie, on June 28, 1969. George is survived by...
Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled
After neighbor complaints, a local brewery has agreed to a cease-and-desist order for its outdoor music — for 40 years. Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave., is within an area zoned light industrial, and complainants argued that it was violating the city’s zoning code. In a...
