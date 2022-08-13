ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Gov. Gordon wins Wyoming GOP primary in bid for 2nd term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while state Rep. Chuck Gray won the GOP primary for secretary of state. A competitive state superintendent of public instruction primary featured Republicans Megan Degenfelder and Brian Schroeder but was too early to call. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to Republicans, fielding just two candidates who don’t even have websites for governor and just one Democratic candidate running for state superintendent. Here’s a look at the races for Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials: GOVERNOR
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy