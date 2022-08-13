Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
UPDATE: Harmful algal bloom detected on Sunday Lake in Gogebic County
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The beach at Sunday Lake in Wakefield has been closed for swimming due to the presence of a harmful algal bloom. According to a press release Tuesday morning, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) says its staff observed the algal bloom while conducting weekly beach monitoring for E. Coli. Samples taken on Monday were positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers. The test result was over the EPA recreational limit. Additional testing will take place this week to ensure the bloom is dissipating.
WLUC
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center. All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center. The Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project gives an update on road closures.
WLUC
College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The detour around the College Avenue construction area in Houghton has been extended due to unforeseen obstacles. Last week, construction crews encountered more rocks than expected while replacing utilities on the second half of the avenue. Additionally, a mine shaft vent was also uncovered, which needs to be sealed.
WLUC
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Green Bay police have identified the victim of a homicide that’s believed to be part of an Iron County man’s string of crimes. Investigators say 65-year-old Patrick Ernst was found dead in his Packerland Dr. apartment on Aug. 2, and Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect.
Comments / 0