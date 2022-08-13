WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The beach at Sunday Lake in Wakefield has been closed for swimming due to the presence of a harmful algal bloom. According to a press release Tuesday morning, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) says its staff observed the algal bloom while conducting weekly beach monitoring for E. Coli. Samples taken on Monday were positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers. The test result was over the EPA recreational limit. Additional testing will take place this week to ensure the bloom is dissipating.

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO