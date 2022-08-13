ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontonagon County, MI

WLUC

UPDATE: Harmful algal bloom detected on Sunday Lake in Gogebic County

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The beach at Sunday Lake in Wakefield has been closed for swimming due to the presence of a harmful algal bloom. According to a press release Tuesday morning, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) says its staff observed the algal bloom while conducting weekly beach monitoring for E. Coli. Samples taken on Monday were positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers. The test result was over the EPA recreational limit. Additional testing will take place this week to ensure the bloom is dissipating.
WLUC

College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The detour around the College Avenue construction area in Houghton has been extended due to unforeseen obstacles. Last week, construction crews encountered more rocks than expected while replacing utilities on the second half of the avenue. Additionally, a mine shaft vent was also uncovered, which needs to be sealed.
WLUC

Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
County
