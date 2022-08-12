Read full article on original website
Republican who voted to impeach Trump projected to win primary
Dan Newhouse, one of 10 GOP members of Congress to vote for impeachment, set to beat Trump-backed Loren Culp in Washington state
Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event
Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
MSNBC
After Scott Perry's phone seizure, House GOPers seem shocked to learn laws apply to them
Pennsylvania Republican and 2020 election denier Scott Perry announced Tuesday that the FBI seized his cellphone a day after federal agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida. The reason for the phone seizure is unclear thus far, but it may have had something to...
Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses
Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate was 'one of the prime instigators' in a plot to breach voting machines, AG says
Michigan's AG is asking a special prosecutor to probe her Trump-backed opponent, Politico reports. GOP AG candidate Matt DePerno "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to breach voting machines, she said. Reuters reported that DePerno led a team that accessed a voting machine in an attempt to prove fraud. Michigan's Attorney General...
Trump-backed congressional candidate John Gibbs pulls off upset victory in Michigan
John Gibbs has defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, R-MI, in the closely watched Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The race pitted former President Donald Trump, who backed Gibbs, against one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach...
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her prospects, aware that Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign. Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump. Cheney described her loss as the beginning of a new chapter in her political career as she addressed a small collection of supporters, including her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, on the edge of a vast field flanked by mountains and bales of hay. “Our work is far from over,” she said Tuesday evening, evoking Abraham Lincoln, who also lost congressional elections before ascending to the presidency and preserving the union.
Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president
Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP’s presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party’s 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP’s...
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Ilhan Omar ekes out narrow victory in House primary win over centrist challenger in Minnesota who questioned Squad member's 'defund the police' backing
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent's support for the 'defund the police' movement. Omar, who represents Minneapolis and is one of the left's leading voices in Congress, has defended calls...
Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election
After coming in fourth place in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday and refusing to concede to nominee Tudor Dixon, far-right activist Ryan Kelley told the Advance Wednesday that he thinks there were “unprecedented oddities” in the process. Unofficial election returns in the five-person race show Kelley received 15.5% of the vote. Dixon, a right-wing commentator […] The post Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Liz Cheney took on Trump. Can she survive a Trump-backed challenger in Wyoming?
All indications so far suggest that on Tuesday, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will lose her primary in Wyoming and her seat in Congress. Polls show and strategists and political science professors who have been watching this race expect trial attorney Harriet Hageman, former President Donald Trump's pick, to beat her.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Updated: Thanedar wins open 13th Congressional District Dem nomination
Updated, 8:40 a.m., 8/3/22, with Hollier’s concession State Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Detroit) has won the Michigan’s 13th District Democratic Party primary over several well-known African-American candidates. As of 8:14 a.m. Wednesday, Thanedar has 28.3%, with 68% reporting, according to unofficial returns. He is followed by state Sen. Adam Hollier (D-Detroit) with 23.5% and Portia Roberson, […] The post Updated: Thanedar wins open 13th Congressional District Dem nomination appeared first on Michigan Advance.
