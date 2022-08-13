ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

King City Chamber awards recognize local contributors for social impact

KING CITY — Community members gathered last Saturday for a “Toast of the Town” awards dinner to honor King City’s top contributors. The Aug. 6 event, hosted by King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, paid tribute to 2021 Citizens of the Year John and Karen Jernigan, Business of the Year Mee Memorial Healthcare System, and Friend of the Community Evette Wheeler.
Hunter dies in rollover accident in South Monterey County

JOLON — A hunter died on the opening day of deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area near Jolon on Saturday morning. According to local officials, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker of Salinas was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County at about 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Semi-truck loaded with oranges crashes, burns in Templeton

A semi-truck transporting oranges crashed on Highway 101 near Highway 46 in Templeton Tuesday morning, causing a fire and littering the highway with debris. Shortly after 4 a.m., the driver was headed northbound when his truck drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank and the truck became engulfed in flames.
Five people die on HWY 156 over the weekend

Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister Gilroy. According to the California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy, two car collisions over the past weekend resulted in five deaths and one hospitalization. On Aug. 14 at 12:50 a.m., Monterey Communications Center (MCC) was advised of a vehicle which had run off road and...
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
Semi truck collision, fire causes highway closure

– A semi-truck crash and resulting fire shut down Highway 101 northbound in Paso Robles early this morning. The semi-truck collided with a sedan near the Highway 46 off-ramp, spilling its load of oranges across the roadway and down an embankment. The crash resulted in the semi-truck catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.
Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase

In a special meeting Thursday, the Capitola City Council authorized a 60-day loan agreement for $5 million with the County of Santa Cruz to help close the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital by a Pajaro Valley nonprofit. The vote was 5-0, contingent on the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville each putting up a $5 million 60-day loan.
Five fatalities reported in two Aug. 14 collisions on Hwy. 156

Four people traveling on Highway 156 Sunday evening died after their vehicle collided with a big rig truck, according to authorities. The crash occurred about 8:05pm Aug. 14 just west of Fairview Road, says a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The four occupants of a 2014 Tesla who died in the crash were residents of Carmel Valley. Authorities have not released their names.
Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they are investigating three separate deadly vehcile crashes over the weekend. The first occurred on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road, said CHP. A 2020 black BMW was driving eastbound and went into the two-way left turn lane and hit the left front The post Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Nonprofit serving at-risk youth makes a play for San Benito County

Danny Chavez being interviewed at Levi’s Stadium about using the power of sport to teach life skills to at-risk youth. Photo courtesy of Empowering Our Community for Success. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. There’s a missed opportunity in Danny Chavez’s childhood that he keeps coming...
