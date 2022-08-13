Read full article on original website
Related
kingcityrustler.com
King City Chamber awards recognize local contributors for social impact
KING CITY — Community members gathered last Saturday for a “Toast of the Town” awards dinner to honor King City’s top contributors. The Aug. 6 event, hosted by King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, paid tribute to 2021 Citizens of the Year John and Karen Jernigan, Business of the Year Mee Memorial Healthcare System, and Friend of the Community Evette Wheeler.
kingcityrustler.com
Hunter dies in rollover accident in South Monterey County
JOLON — A hunter died on the opening day of deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area near Jolon on Saturday morning. According to local officials, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker of Salinas was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County at about 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 13.
calcoastnews.com
Semi-truck loaded with oranges crashes, burns in Templeton
A semi-truck transporting oranges crashed on Highway 101 near Highway 46 in Templeton Tuesday morning, causing a fire and littering the highway with debris. Shortly after 4 a.m., the driver was headed northbound when his truck drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank and the truck became engulfed in flames.
benitolink.com
Five people die on HWY 156 over the weekend
Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister Gilroy. According to the California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy, two car collisions over the past weekend resulted in five deaths and one hospitalization. On Aug. 14 at 12:50 a.m., Monterey Communications Center (MCC) was advised of a vehicle which had run off road and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanbenito.com
Update: Traffic fatalities include four family members, Hollister man
Traffic accidents in San Benito County took the lives of five people on Sunday—including a mother and three children whose sedan collided with a big-rig truck on Highway 156, according to sources. About 8:05pm Aug. 14, a 2014 Tesla, driven by a 55-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on Highway...
Update: Highway 101 fully reopens after semi truck crashes, catches fire
“Hazmat is on the scene due to leaking fuel,” Caltrans said.
SIG ALERT: Big rig hauling oranges catches fire, blocking NB 101 in Paso
The big rig, reportedly hauling oranges, catching fire and leaking fuel after crashing. The post SIG ALERT: Big rig hauling oranges catches fire, blocking NB 101 in Paso appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles
Three people were arrested following a burglary and car chase that caused an accident in Paso Robles early Monday morning. The post Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRON4
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz drive-by
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night after a drive-by at Beach Flats Park. Police arrived and found two male victims, 28 and 26 years old, suffering from a bullet wound each on the 100 block of Raymond Street. Both were taken to the hospital and The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz drive-by appeared first on KION546.
Semi truck collision, fire causes highway closure
– A semi-truck crash and resulting fire shut down Highway 101 northbound in Paso Robles early this morning. The semi-truck collided with a sedan near the Highway 46 off-ramp, spilling its load of oranges across the roadway and down an embankment. The crash resulted in the semi-truck catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase
In a special meeting Thursday, the Capitola City Council authorized a 60-day loan agreement for $5 million with the County of Santa Cruz to help close the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital by a Pajaro Valley nonprofit. The vote was 5-0, contingent on the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville each putting up a $5 million 60-day loan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County
JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)- In what has been a devastating weekend on the Central Coast for fatal car crashes. A hunter died on day one of rifle deer-hunting season at the Fort Hunter Liggett area on Saturday. Ryan Bricker, 28, was in his Jeep when it rolled over down an embankment at around 8:30 a.m., according The post Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
3 residents injured, dog dies in RV fire in Atascadero
20 firefighters responded to the fully engulfed vehicle Saturday morning.
KSBW.com
Friends and family react to death of Carmel Valley mother and her 3 middle school-aged children
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A fiery car crash Sunday night took the life of a Carmel Valley mother and her three young children. “It doesn’t seem real yet. Doesn’t seem real that they’re actually gone, not coming back,” said Joan McIntire the mother of Lisa Biakanja, who was driving at the time of the accident.
KSBW.com
SCPD: 2 people shot in gang violence in Beach Flats neighborhood
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating a gang shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night. According to police, a drive-by-style shooting is responsible for sending a 26 and a 28-year-old to the hospital. Both victims suffered a single gunshot wound. The...
KSBW.com
'Huge problem': Fine for illegal camping in Big Sur goes up to $1,000
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The fine for illegal camping alongCalifornia's Big Sur coastline quintupled last month, as local officials hope to crack down on the people who set up tents and sleep in cars on pullouts along Highway 1. Renegade campers leave behind trails of trash and feces after...
Gilroy Dispatch
Five fatalities reported in two Aug. 14 collisions on Hwy. 156
Four people traveling on Highway 156 Sunday evening died after their vehicle collided with a big rig truck, according to authorities. The crash occurred about 8:05pm Aug. 14 just west of Fairview Road, says a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The four occupants of a 2014 Tesla who died in the crash were residents of Carmel Valley. Authorities have not released their names.
Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they are investigating three separate deadly vehcile crashes over the weekend. The first occurred on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road, said CHP. A 2020 black BMW was driving eastbound and went into the two-way left turn lane and hit the left front The post Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Nonprofit serving at-risk youth makes a play for San Benito County
Danny Chavez being interviewed at Levi’s Stadium about using the power of sport to teach life skills to at-risk youth. Photo courtesy of Empowering Our Community for Success. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. There’s a missed opportunity in Danny Chavez’s childhood that he keeps coming...
Comments / 0