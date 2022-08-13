Update 8/16/22, 5:00 PM: In the wake of Friday’s incident, Active Transportation Alliance executive director Amy Rynell provided the following statement: “Clearly, the plastic flexible posts installed at the intersection after Gerardo Marciales was killed by a driver running a red light have not helped, and nor does increasing the light cycles for cars. This continues to be a very dangerous intersection that is threatening pedestrians as huge numbers of people on foot and bikes use this crosswalk. Other infrastructure changes are needed to make accessing our lakefront, trails, and parks safe for people of all ages and abilities. The solutions in place are not sufficient. The city and state must implement more robust safety measures to the street design to ensure safe passage.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO