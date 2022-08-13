ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbins, IL

Evanston launching guarantee income pilot program

EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston is testing out a guaranteed income program. The city launched its pilot this week, seeking 150 residents to receive $500 a month for one year. Gary, Indiana was the first in the Chicagoland area to complete this program and leaders say participants were able to make personal and economic advancements that public aid doesn't always support.
Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois

CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?

I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
Northern Illinois Food Bank expands reach with new suburban center

CHICAGO - The Northern Illinois Food Bank is expanding its reach. The agency celebrated the opening of its new North Suburban Center in Lake Forest on Tuesday. The space is triple the size of the old facility in Park City. Officials said the expansion was much needed as the food...
Volunteers protect pedestrians from DLSD red light scofflaws, CPD enables the lawbreakers

Update 8/16/22, 5:00 PM: In the wake of Friday’s incident, Active Transportation Alliance executive director Amy Rynell provided the following statement: “Clearly, the plastic flexible posts installed at the intersection after Gerardo Marciales was killed by a driver running a red light have not helped, and nor does increasing the light cycles for cars. This continues to be a very dangerous intersection that is threatening pedestrians as huge numbers of people on foot and bikes use this crosswalk. Other infrastructure changes are needed to make accessing our lakefront, trails, and parks safe for people of all ages and abilities. The solutions in place are not sufficient. The city and state must implement more robust safety measures to the street design to ensure safe passage.”
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
More neglected Beagles coming to Chicago to find homes

CHICAGO - More Beagles are coming to Chicago. Despite facing overcrowding, Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society says they are committed to taking 15 to 30 neglected Beagles. The dogs are coming from a breeding facility on the East Coast that supported labs that tested on animals. The Humane Society of the...
Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery

CHICAGO - Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side. The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.
What's the Word on Roundabouts?

Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
Rats and more rats

Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
Highland Park considering assault weapons ban resolution

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Leaders in Highland Park will consider a resolution Monday night calling for a state and federal assault weapons ban. The Highland Park City Council is set to meet at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. where they will take a vote on that resolution. The resolution calls...
