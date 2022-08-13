Read full article on original website
Evanston launching guarantee income pilot program
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston is testing out a guaranteed income program. The city launched its pilot this week, seeking 150 residents to receive $500 a month for one year. Gary, Indiana was the first in the Chicagoland area to complete this program and leaders say participants were able to make personal and economic advancements that public aid doesn't always support.
Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois
CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
Where’s the economic engine for the Black West Side?
I know for some of you who read this column, turning 21 occurred ages ago. But I’m asking you to put yourself in the position of a young person who is currently turning 21. Now that they can go to bars and have a drink legally, what clubs are available to them in the neighborhood? Sadly, there are few to none!
You Won’t Believe What Caused Major Traffic Jam On WI Highway
The cause of this major traffic jam with accidents on a Wisconsin highway will blow your mind. I make quite a few trips into the Chicago area. My mom lives in the suburbs. I have several friends that live there too. Plus, I really enjoy going to concerts in the city.
Chicago alderman fined for using city-issued email account to help Lightfoot
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman has been fined by the city Board of Ethics for allegedly misusing his city-issued email account to help Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Chicago Tribune has identified the alderman as Derrick Curtis. The board has not publicly named the 18th Ward alderman. However, the pattern of...
Northern Illinois Food Bank expands reach with new suburban center
CHICAGO - The Northern Illinois Food Bank is expanding its reach. The agency celebrated the opening of its new North Suburban Center in Lake Forest on Tuesday. The space is triple the size of the old facility in Park City. Officials said the expansion was much needed as the food...
Volunteers protect pedestrians from DLSD red light scofflaws, CPD enables the lawbreakers
Update 8/16/22, 5:00 PM: In the wake of Friday’s incident, Active Transportation Alliance executive director Amy Rynell provided the following statement: “Clearly, the plastic flexible posts installed at the intersection after Gerardo Marciales was killed by a driver running a red light have not helped, and nor does increasing the light cycles for cars. This continues to be a very dangerous intersection that is threatening pedestrians as huge numbers of people on foot and bikes use this crosswalk. Other infrastructure changes are needed to make accessing our lakefront, trails, and parks safe for people of all ages and abilities. The solutions in place are not sufficient. The city and state must implement more robust safety measures to the street design to ensure safe passage.”
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago
Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Are Coming To The South Side This Winter
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A team of investors has joined forces to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side — and neighbors could move in as soon as this winter. Vincennes Village, a collection of 12 40-foot-long modern, eco-friendly container homes, will be built at 7231...
Woman carjacked while pumping gas in Chicago's River North neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old woman was carjacked while pumping gas on Chicago's Near North Side Tuesday night. Around 6:44 p.m., police say the victim was at a gas station in the 600 block of North La Salle Street pumping gas with her driver's side door open. An offender then jumped...
More neglected Beagles coming to Chicago to find homes
CHICAGO - More Beagles are coming to Chicago. Despite facing overcrowding, Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society says they are committed to taking 15 to 30 neglected Beagles. The dogs are coming from a breeding facility on the East Coast that supported labs that tested on animals. The Humane Society of the...
Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery
CHICAGO - Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side. The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.
What's the Word on Roundabouts?
Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, remains in 'constant pain,' family says
CHICAGO - The family of Cooper Roberts, the boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, released an update Tuesday afternoon on the 8-year-old's condition. Cooper is currently living at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago. During the mass shooting in Highland Park, Cooper...
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
Chicago police warning: Man disguised himself at city worker, demanded money from Mag Mile businesses
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners about a man disguising himself as a city worker in order to get paid for fraudulent services. In each incident, police say the man entered a business along Michigan Avenue and identified himself as an inspector checking carbon monoxide meters. After spending...
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say
A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
Highland Park considering assault weapons ban resolution
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Leaders in Highland Park will consider a resolution Monday night calling for a state and federal assault weapons ban. The Highland Park City Council is set to meet at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. where they will take a vote on that resolution. The resolution calls...
