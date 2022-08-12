Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
CBS 58
Sussex teens create mural for seniors at VMP Healthcare Center
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Smiles abounded in West Allis on Tuesday, Aug. 16 as students from Richmond Middle School in Sussex unveiled their painted mural in a hallway at VMP Healthcare. "I guess it's important to us because it's our residents' home and putting this on the walls...
CBS 58
Sticky motivation: Teen starts sticker business to aid personal collection
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just like so many kids Bradley Page loves to collect comic books and anything Star Wars. LEGOs especially are his true passion. He loves them so much the Riverwest teen started a sticker business so he can buy even more. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Michael...
CBS 58
Community garden opens on Milwaukee's north west side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wellpoint Care Network opened a community garden on the north west side of Milwaukee Tuesday, Aug. 16. "Growing things is very therapeutic. Growing things and sharing them with others? Even more so." Neighbors can claim any plots to grow produce. Volunteer gardeners with the organization will...
CBS 58
Teen present at Highland Park parade attack misses Six Flags Great America shooting by hours
ILLINOIS (CBS 58) -- A 16-year-old from Highland Park, Illinois, still recovering from the emotional scars when a gunman opened fire at a crowded parade, went to Six Flags Great America this weekend, the day three people were shot. Physically, he's okay. But inside, it hurts, and he's trying to...
CBS 58
MATC move-in day underway as fall semester approaches
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The migration of college students is underway in Milwaukee. Freshmen students arrived at their new apartments at MATC Monday, pushing the traditional blue carts carrying their belongings at the Westown Green apartments on Martin Luther King Drive. The new students were greeted by food trucks and...
CBS 58
Backpacks with school supplies donated by West Allis dentist group Henry Schein, Inc.
WEST ALLIS, Wis (CBS 58) -- Families in Milwaukee, 100 to be exact, have reason to smile as they've been relieved the burden of purchasing school supplies for their child this back to school season. Employees of the dental division of Henry Schein Inc. of West Allis recently packed and...
CBS 58
West Bend conservancy to install Kestrel boxes this fall
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Lac Lawrann Conservancy in West Bend will be installing Kestrel boxes this fall. It's part of a project tracking population trends in eastern Wisconsin. The National Audubon Society says American Kestrel numbers have slowly declined, but nesting boxes can help. The Kestrel is...
CBS 58
Peppa the guinea pig is our Pet of the Week; plus get your pet on this year's Wisconsin Humane Society calendar
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dezarae Jones-Hartwig joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, August 16 to introduce us to Peppa the guinea pig, who is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) now. Jones-Hartwig also tell us about the WHS contest calendar, and how you can land your pet on...
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
CBS 58
Burlington community decries racist attitudes, lack of action at council meeting
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday night in Burlington, dozens of community members sounded off at the city council meeting, alleging a widespread culture of racism. Many of the speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting say little is being done to improve that culture. Last spring Mayor...
CBS 58
'It hurts everybody': More local restaurants close their doors
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After 25 years, Milwaukee Ale House announced they won't be renewing their lease in the Third Ward when it ends in September. It's a decision more and more local restaurants are making. Dave Dayler, the owner of Saloon on Calhoun in Brookfield, said financial fallout...
CBS 58
Medal of Honor exhibit honors every Wisconsinite who earned the honor
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Sixty-four Medal of Honor recipients from Wisconsin are being honored at a new interactive exhibit at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. Each of the 64 plaques at the exhibit commemorate a Medal of Honor recipient from Wisconsin. On a touch screen, you can find their...
CBS 58
A first look at Milwaukee County's new Mental Health Emergency Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We got our first look Tuesday at Milwaukee County's newest Mental Health Emergency Center. The new facility is replacing the one in Wauwatosa which is set to close in a few weeks. The emergency center will now be located at 12th and Walnut. It focuses on...
CBS 58
'You never think it's going to happen to you': Mother recalls trying to find daughter during Six Flags shooting
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS 58) -- Hours after police say suspects fired shots at someone in the Six Flags Great America parking lot Sunday night, injuring three, the amusement park's gates were opened Monday morning for thrill-seekers looking to enjoy the day. "It's pretty safe," said James Stossmeister, who made the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Ale House will close its doors in September after 25 years on Water Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Ale House announced on Monday that it will close its doors next month after 25 years on Water St. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the owner of the historic building has chose not to renew its lease with Milwaukee Ale House. "We’ve spent...
CBS 58
This week is employee appreciation week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, Aug. 15, is the start of downtown employee appreciation week. It's the 17th year for the event -- hosted by Milwaukee, downtown. It all starts tomorrow morning outside the US Bank building -- with free coffee from Colectivo. Mayor Cavalier Johnson will also attend a...
CBS 58
Overnight shooting at 26th & Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at about 3:05 a.m. near 26th St. and Wisconsin Ave. The victim, 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and...
CBS 58
Chair of Milwaukee's domestic violence commission resigns over Hamilton's appointment to OVP
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Milwaukee's Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault resigned Tuesday, Aug. 16. Jermaine Reed says his exit is in protest of Ashanti Hamilton's appointment to lead the city's Office of Violence Prevention. In a statement Tuesday night, Reed said:. "Aside from Cavalier Johnson...
CBS 58
Man shot overnight near 15th and Euclid
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 2:55 a.m. near 15th St. and Euclid Ave. a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital after being shot and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Public Schools students on Early Start calendar return to class
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Monday was the first day of class for the 42 Milwaukee public schools on the "Early Start" calendar. Students at Milwaukee High School of the Arts were greeted at the door with music, a red carpet, district leaders and city officials. "I was not expecting that...
