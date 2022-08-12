ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Sussex teens create mural for seniors at VMP Healthcare Center

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Smiles abounded in West Allis on Tuesday, Aug. 16 as students from Richmond Middle School in Sussex unveiled their painted mural in a hallway at VMP Healthcare. "I guess it's important to us because it's our residents' home and putting this on the walls...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Community garden opens on Milwaukee's north west side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wellpoint Care Network opened a community garden on the north west side of Milwaukee Tuesday, Aug. 16. "Growing things is very therapeutic. Growing things and sharing them with others? Even more so." Neighbors can claim any plots to grow produce. Volunteer gardeners with the organization will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
CBS 58

MATC move-in day underway as fall semester approaches

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The migration of college students is underway in Milwaukee. Freshmen students arrived at their new apartments at MATC Monday, pushing the traditional blue carts carrying their belongings at the Westown Green apartments on Martin Luther King Drive. The new students were greeted by food trucks and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

West Bend conservancy to install Kestrel boxes this fall

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Lac Lawrann Conservancy in West Bend will be installing Kestrel boxes this fall. It's part of a project tracking population trends in eastern Wisconsin. The National Audubon Society says American Kestrel numbers have slowly declined, but nesting boxes can help. The Kestrel is...
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Gun Violence#Black Art#Theater Company#Cbs
CBS 58

Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'It hurts everybody': More local restaurants close their doors

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After 25 years, Milwaukee Ale House announced they won't be renewing their lease in the Third Ward when it ends in September. It's a decision more and more local restaurants are making. Dave Dayler, the owner of Saloon on Calhoun in Brookfield, said financial fallout...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS 58

This week is employee appreciation week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, Aug. 15, is the start of downtown employee appreciation week. It's the 17th year for the event -- hosted by Milwaukee, downtown. It all starts tomorrow morning outside the US Bank building -- with free coffee from Colectivo. Mayor Cavalier Johnson will also attend a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting at 26th & Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at about 3:05 a.m. near 26th St. and Wisconsin Ave. The victim, 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man shot overnight near 15th and Euclid

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 2:55 a.m. near 15th St. and Euclid Ave. a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital after being shot and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy