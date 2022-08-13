ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Few strong storms later today

------- MOISTURE LEVELS RISING: After a very pleasant weekend, moisture levels will rise across Alabama today, and we will mention the chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Spartans' chase for state title continues in competitive Class 5A

This is the fifth in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL

