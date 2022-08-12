ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Growing number of flooded homes being condemned

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since record rainfall caused widespread flooding in the St. Louis area. As code inspectors make their way around to each area that flooded, the number of homes that have been condemned has steadily climbed. In University City, the number is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Disaster recovery center to open in Hazelwood for flood survivors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday in Hazelwood to assist those affected by flooding in the region. The center will stay open for five days at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road. The hours on Monday will be 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Anyone affected by the flood in St. Louis County, St. Louis City or St. Charles County can visit the center.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

SLMPD plans to reduce downtown 12-hour shifts by end of month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the summer winds down, St. Louis police officers in the downtown and downtown west neighborhoods are going off extended shifts. “Our goal is to have, to go back to the eight-hour shifts on the weekends after the weekend of August 27 and August 28,” said SLMPD Major Renee Kriesmann.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

MSD to launch new clean water initiative for St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MSD Project Clear is launching a new clean water initiative to improve the water quality in the St. Louis region and beyond. The company said the Clean Water Pledge gives residents the chance to learn how their actions affect water quality. Residents can take the pledge to do their part to protect the environment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Bus driver shortage prompts SLPS to suspend service for 8 schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Public Schools are suspending some school bus services ahead of the first day of classes. In a Monday afternoon press conference, school leaders announced they would suspend bus service for eight different schools in the district. They said the suspension is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage and that it will only be temporary. It is not expected to impact students with special needs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

BMW Championship will return to St. Louis in 2026

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) announced Tuesday that St. Louis will host the BMW Championship in 2026. BMW Championship said in a tweet that the tournament will be held at the Bellerive Country Club. This will be the second time the country club has hosted the championship.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Episode 196: Sno

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Tony Nguyen, opening his new restaurant in South St Louis is a major milestone. While he’s worked at restaurants across the country, this marks the first that will be solely his. It also is the return to his roots: After working in Los...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Adam Wainwright takes orders at a local restaurant for a good cause

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Adam Wainwright was in charge at Grace Meat + Three in South City Monday. The Cardinals pitcher was busy taking orders for a good cause. Ten percent of each order is being donated to Wainwright’s non-profit “Big League Impact,” which partners with professional athletes and fans to provide St. Louisans with basic needs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

