Waco, TX

Baylor University to Host Load The Tote School Supply Drive

By Runako Gee
 4 days ago

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University is having their load the tote school supply drive next week!

Baylor asks students, faculty, and staff to donate supplies for students at the Five Transformation Waco schools.

The drive starts Monday and ends Friday, August 20th. Here is a list of locations where you can drop your donations off:

  • Bobo Spiritual Life Center Lobby (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
  • Bill Daniel Student Center Lobby (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
  • Foster – atrium near clear stairs (7 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
  • Baylor Sciences Building Lobby – atrium, E wing (7 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Department of Multicultural Affairs [located in Bill Daniel Student Center] (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
  • Moody Library Lobby (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
  • Truett Seminary Lobby
  • Pat Neff Hall Lobby (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

For more information, you can follow this link here.

