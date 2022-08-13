ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Statesman

A 2-year-old boy was ‘lifeless’ in a truck. Witnesses, Caldwell police saved his life

By Catherine Odom
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KMrR_0hFSHVB500

A Caldwell Police Department officer on Thursday resuscitated a 2-year-old boy who had been seen unconscious in a pickup truck, saving the toddler’s life.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the boy experienced a medical emergency while his parents were driving, and they pulled the vehicle over. Nearby “good Samaritans” Luke and Bre Carson saw what was happening and rushed to the Caldwell Police Department for help, police said.

Officers identified only by their last names — Hernandez and Isaak — responded to the scene and found the boy “lifeless” inside the pickup, which was parked on Main Street and 5th Avenue in Caldwell, the post said.

Hernandez began performing life-saving measures, and the boy started breathing again after 2 minutes. Caldwell Fire Department medics continued to render medical aid when they arrived, according to the Facebook post.

Caldwell Police Lt. Doug Winfield told the Idaho Statesman that the boy was transported to West Valley Medical Center after the incident. His condition was not known.

Comments / 4

Related
Post Register

Boise Police Department searching for arson suspect

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for information about an arson near State St/N. Clover Dr. that happened on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire caused damage to a fence and yard, but no one was hurt. Detectives are looking for information about a possible...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Kuna Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kuna man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash when the driver of a car attempted a u-turn. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to Deer Flat Road a little after 6:30 p.m. where a 16-year-old tried to make a u-turn and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling behind her. The 43-year-old man who was wearing a helmet was taken to an area hospital were he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
KUNA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Idaho#Caldwell Fire Department#Caldwell Police Lt#The Idaho Statesman
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell officers, medics save 2-year-old boy

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 2-year-old boy found "lifeless" inside his father's truck is alive and recovering after a pair of Caldwell Police officers acted quickly when they heard a call for help in the police station's parking lot. "This evening, good Samaritans rushed to the Caldwell Police Department parking...
CALDWELL, ID
Big Country News

Lori Vallow Defense: 'A Person's Life is on the Line'

BOISE — Lori Vallow was seen in court on Tuesday morning for Judge Steven Boyce to take up two motions filed by the defense. Vallow will face trial in January 2023 in Boise with her husband, Chad Daybell, for the alleged murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, and Vallow's two children, JJ and Tylee. Vallow remained silent during her plea entry earlier this year, prompting an entry of a "not guilty" plea.
BOISE, ID
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 95 Fatal, Malheur Co., Aug. 15

On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mitsubishi SUV, operated by, Derric Williams, age 27, from Fort McDermitt NV, was southbound and for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane. The Mitsubishi SUV crashed into a northbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Danell Vincent-Moore, age 58, from Lincoln Park, Michigan. Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Vincent-Moore was un-injured in the crash. Four passengers in the Mitsubishi SUV, two adults and two children, sustained undisclosed injuries and were transported via air ambulance to hospitals in Boice, ID. Highway 95 was closed for about five (5) hours. OSP Troopers are continuing the investigation into the cause(s) of the crash. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Treasure Valley Ambulance, Jordan Valley Ambulance, and a BLM Fire Crew.
Post Register

Woman attacked by group of people at Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Police are asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to leave...
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
270
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy