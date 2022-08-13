A 2-year-old boy was ‘lifeless’ in a truck. Witnesses, Caldwell police saved his life

A Caldwell Police Department officer on Thursday resuscitated a 2-year-old boy who had been seen unconscious in a pickup truck, saving the toddler’s life.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the boy experienced a medical emergency while his parents were driving, and they pulled the vehicle over. Nearby “good Samaritans” Luke and Bre Carson saw what was happening and rushed to the Caldwell Police Department for help, police said.

Officers identified only by their last names — Hernandez and Isaak — responded to the scene and found the boy “lifeless” inside the pickup, which was parked on Main Street and 5th Avenue in Caldwell, the post said.

Hernandez began performing life-saving measures, and the boy started breathing again after 2 minutes. Caldwell Fire Department medics continued to render medical aid when they arrived, according to the Facebook post.

Caldwell Police Lt. Doug Winfield told the Idaho Statesman that the boy was transported to West Valley Medical Center after the incident. His condition was not known.