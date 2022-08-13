Read full article on original website
Alternating Currents returns to rock Davenport
Music, film, comedy and art will take over downtown Davenport as the Alternating Currents festival returns to the QCA. Jason Gilliland, director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, dropped by Local 4 to tell us what we can expect at this year’s event. For more information about the Alternating Currents...
Old Elementary School is Now a Pizza Place! Not Too Far From Here!
I get made fun of for being on TikTok. I have to explain to everyone that I'm not watching the latest dance craze or lip-syncing my favorite pop song when I'm on the app. The best part about TikTok is the algorithm is so freaking good. It truly learns what kind of videos you like and then feeds them to you until you forget you're supposed to have that report typed up and turned in to your boss or just until your legs fall asleep and you realize you should get off the pot.
Fejervary Family Fun Days event series continues
The Fejervary Family Fun Days event series will continue from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. The free Back 2 School Bash, for all ages, will connect Davenport youth and families with local resources agencies with a day of fun, games, and hands-on activities.
Bettendorf proposes multi-million-dollar water park, ice rink, rec center
The City of Bettendorf, in partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, is proposing three new amenities to replace Splash Landing, Frozen Landing, and the Life Fitness Center off Middle Road and 23rd Street. City and YMCA officials will meet Wednesday to discuss the project with local journalists.
Wine Walk strolls into Village of East Davenport
The Village of East Davenport Wine Walk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Village of East Davenport. Visitors can stop by one of the three outside tents at the Historic International Fire Station, Lagomarcino’s, or in front of the Village Theater. Get a wristband and commemorative 2022 Wine Walk Wine Glass with your $25 cash donation, pick up a map of more than 25 participating businesses, and listen to live music by five bands.
BHS to host Bett Community Expo
The Bettendorf Community School District will be hosting the Bett Community Expo August 17 at Bettendorf High School. The expo is an opportunity for families to learn more about the opportunities available in our community. The following organizations will be represented:. AT&T. BCSD Nurses & Transportation (School Bus) Bettendorf Aquatics.
Adult day camp | John Deere
Day Camps aren’t just for kids! Director of Programs and Collections Gretchen Small sat down with us to talk about how Deere-Wiman house is hosting a History Day Camp for adults in part of Moline’s 150th Anniversary Celebration. For more information visit butterworthcenter.com.
Bettendorf Learning Campus sets Discovery Fair
The Bettendorf Learning Campus has announced the return of its annual Discovery Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Learning Campus is comprised of the Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum, and Faye’s Field all in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf. The festival of family fun and...
QCSO announces security checks for Riverfront Pops
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) has announced security checks for everyone attending the QCBT Riverfront Pops presentation of “The Music of Elton John” on August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park in Davenport. To ensure a safe and fun evening for everyone, all patrons must follow these precautions and should factor that into […]
Find FUN Things In Illinois And Iowa This Week In The QuadCities.com FUN10!
Looking for some FUN things to do over the next week in Illinois and Iowa, Quad-Cities?. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
Who Do You Want To See On The Mississippi Valley Fair Grandstand?
The 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair is over, and after a great year of Grandstand acts, it's time to get ready for 2023. This year saw record crowds for the Grandstand, with over 25,000 showing up for more than one night, the largest estimated to be around 28,000 people who came to see Kid Rock play on a Tuesday night.
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
2022 Alternating Currents Festival, August 18 through 21
Taking place in two cities, two states, and nearly 36 venues combined, the popular summertime traveling festival Alternating Currents returns to Davenport and Rock Island from August 18 through 21, a Quad Cities celebration of music, film, comedy, and visual arts boasting panel discussions, Q&A events, children's happenings, and more than 100 collective movies (including 36 unreleased Stephen King adaptations), comedians, music acts, and interviews.
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Rock Island fire injures one
One person was injured in an early morning fire in Rock Island. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:46 a.m. on August 16 at a single family home on 27th Street near 29th Avenue in Rock Island. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival, but firefighters remained on […]
Program Ends Soon That Helps Iowans With Rent, Utilities
(Iowa City, IA) — A federally funded program is ending soon that’s helped some 17-thousand Iowans stay in their homes with the lights on. In addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs. Lynette Jacoby, director of social services in Johnson County, says the program’s 170-million dollar impact was not just for residents, but also landlords who would have lost income from emptied units or the eviction process. The Iowa Finance Authority says the program will stop accepting new applicants at the end of August, following the nation trend of dialing back COVID-era assistance programs.
The Story Of My Terrifying Rollover Crash on 3rd Street in Davenport
I wasn't on air yesterday afternoon and I think I have a fairly valid reason why. Monday morning, around 9:00, after I had just gotten my iced coffee, I was involved in a rollover crash at LeClaire & 3rd St. in downtown Davenport. As in, I was in the car that rolled over a couple of times.
Burlington girl advances to semi-final round in talent search
A Burlington girl is among performers who have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Emily Weiss, 10, Acrobatic Dance Solo, will be among the contestants. The Bill Riley Talent Search...
Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park
The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
