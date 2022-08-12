ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police: SUV runs red light, hitting firetruck near Warm Springs, Paradise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An SUV hit a firetruck on a call after running a red light, according to Nevada State Police. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said a CCFD fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise. NSP said CCFD had the green light and a gray Toyota SUV was eastbound on Warm Springs and ran the red light, hitting the fire truck.
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Nevada Crime & Safety
North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Cars
#Vehicles#High School#Las Vegas Valley#School Zone#Cram Middle School#Ccsd Pd
KOOL 96.5

Traffic Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada Finds Guns, Drugs, and Cash

WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-A traffic stop in Elko County resulted in multiple felony charges for a Washington man when multiple firearms, marijuana, and a large amount of cash were allegedly found during a search. According to the Nevada State Police, 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in the Elko County Jail on 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 38-counts of possession or transportation of a firearm without a serial number, 38 counts of manufacture or assemble of a firearm without a serial number, one count of possession of marijuana grater than an ounce, and one count of possession of marijauna with intent to sell.
8newsnow.com

Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug. 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hindu temple approved in rural Henderson neighborhood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday a proposed Hindu temple caused contentious debate, the Henderson Planning Commission voted to approve the permit after hours of public speakers pleaded for denial. Council chambers at Henderson’s City Hall were packed, majority of residents voicing concerns about a proposed Hindu temple.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria. One homeowner said it has been a long process trying to get his home repaired but said he could be getting some help after the water tore through his home and backyard causing significant damage.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Second body found in flood channel near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV

