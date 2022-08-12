Read full article on original website
Related
Parents weigh in on cell phone use being limited in CCSD classrooms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is some concern from some CCSD parents over their child’s access, or lack thereof, to their cell phones in class. It’s a new security policy set in place for the upcoming school year in the district. 8 News Now visited schools today and spoke with parents about how these changes are […]
‘They’ve misplaced my child,’ Kindergartner goes missing on first day of school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safety measures at Clark County schools remain a concern for parents.A kindergartener went missing on the first day of school when pick-up procedures failed. Lonny and Jessica Gendall told 8 News Now they were already concerned about how the process would go before even dropping off their daughter Emily at Patricia […]
Rideshare passenger injured after man opens fire on vehicle
A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after a man opened fire on the rideshare vehicle on Valley View Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police: SUV runs red light, hitting firetruck near Warm Springs, Paradise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An SUV hit a firetruck on a call after running a red light, according to Nevada State Police. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said a CCFD fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise. NSP said CCFD had the green light and a gray Toyota SUV was eastbound on Warm Springs and ran the red light, hitting the fire truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Rideshare passenger injured after shot during ride in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after she was shot during a ride in the central Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 3:35 a.m. near Valley View and Charleston. According to police, a...
LVMPD takes man who was hiding underneath semi truck to detention center
Las Vegas police said that a 'suicidal male' was hiding underneath a semi truck with a handgun Sunday morning. Police said they deescalated the situation and was able to take the man to CCDC.
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
Southern Nevadans: How to make an appointment for the DMV online
The DMV now requires appointment's for visits. Navigating the DMV website can be tricky. Here is a step-by-step guide on booking your next appointment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
David Phillips Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Tropicana Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]
72-Year-Old Driver Arrested after Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision near Morris Street. Police responded to the scene around 11:11 a.m., near Morris Street on August 11th. According to reports, Phillips was driving an eastbound Hyundai Sonata when he struck a woman who was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on the highway. Upon impact, Phillips fled the scene.
Driver arrested for going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone
Metro police made an arrest on Friday morning after stopping a driver who was going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.
Traffic Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada Finds Guns, Drugs, and Cash
WELLS, Nevada (KLIX)-A traffic stop in Elko County resulted in multiple felony charges for a Washington man when multiple firearms, marijuana, and a large amount of cash were allegedly found during a search. According to the Nevada State Police, 24-year-old Triston Steinman is in the Elko County Jail on 38 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 38-counts of possession or transportation of a firearm without a serial number, 38 counts of manufacture or assemble of a firearm without a serial number, one count of possession of marijuana grater than an ounce, and one count of possession of marijauna with intent to sell.
Suspect in deadly DUI released from prison a day earlier
A woman who faces DUI and reckless driving charges after her unregistered BMW collided with another car Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip was released from prison the day before the crash. The driver of the other car was killed in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LVMPD: Reports of shooting at LAS 'unfounded'
Las Vegas Metro Police say reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport are unfounded. Investigators say an "unruly subject" caused a loud noise in terminal 1, which caused panic.
8newsnow.com
Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug. 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.
Fox5 KVVU
Hindu temple approved in rural Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday a proposed Hindu temple caused contentious debate, the Henderson Planning Commission voted to approve the permit after hours of public speakers pleaded for denial. Council chambers at Henderson’s City Hall were packed, majority of residents voicing concerns about a proposed Hindu temple.
Fox5 KVVU
Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria. One homeowner said it has been a long process trying to get his home repaired but said he could be getting some help after the water tore through his home and backyard causing significant damage.
8newsnow.com
Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
Swift water rescues sent to same spot as flash floods hit northwest Arizona
Three vehicles went into a well-marked wash on Sunday and early Monday, bringing out rescuers in northwest Arizona.
Second body found in flood channel near Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
Comments / 5