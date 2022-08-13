ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

New mental health crisis hotline available for Missouri farmers

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is now a place where Missouri farmers can get easy access to mental health resources. The Missouri Department of Agriculture launched the 24/7 AgriStress Helpline earlier this month. According to one study, between 2003 and 2017, the suicide rate among rural Missourians grew by 78 percent.
KMOV

Bus driver shortage prompts SLPS to suspend service for 8 schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Public Schools are suspending some school bus services ahead of the first day of classes. In a Monday afternoon press conference, school leaders announced they would suspend bus service for eight different schools in the district. They said the suspension is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage and that it will only be temporary. It is not expected to impact students with special needs.
FOX 2

What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?

ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
KICK AM 1530

A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US

A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
northwestmoinfo.com

New School Year Includes About 104 Missouri School Districts Having Change in Superintendent

South Harrison Elementary classroom being prepared for new school year. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s schools are prepping to open their doors for another academic year. Doug Hayter (high-terr), executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, says about 104 public school districts have a change in superintendent this upcoming year.
KMOV

Growing number of flooded homes being condemned

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since record rainfall caused widespread flooding in the St. Louis area. As code inspectors make their way around to each area that flooded, the number of homes that have been condemned has steadily climbed. In University City, the number is...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say

In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
