Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school
Health officials with MU Health Care are reminding parents across Missouri to vaccinate their children, before returning to the classroom. The post Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
A state survey found higher pay and wellness days could help stop Missouri teachers from quitting
Teachers say higher pay, more wellness days and student loan reimbursement could keep and bring more people into the profession, according to a survey by Missouri’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission. The commission, created by the state board of education, is tasked with finding solutions to the...
KMOV
New mental health crisis hotline available for Missouri farmers
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There is now a place where Missouri farmers can get easy access to mental health resources. The Missouri Department of Agriculture launched the 24/7 AgriStress Helpline earlier this month. According to one study, between 2003 and 2017, the suicide rate among rural Missourians grew by 78 percent.
KMOV
Frustration felt by SLPS parents over bus shortages while other districts say they’re good to go for the fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One day after St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) district leaders announced bus routes for eight schools in the district would be suspended temporarily, parents like Jen Wadley continue to panic. “Here we are a week before school starts and, ‘Oh yeah, your kid has no...
KMOV
‘What is it going to take?’ Fox C-6 parents sound off about cut bus routes, school district shares efforts to recruit applicants
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Millions of children are kicking off the fall semester nationwide without a bus ride to school, and thousands of Fox C-6 school district students are feeling that same absence of a set of wheels. District parent Terri Edwards said she is outraged the school district cut...
KMOV
East St. Louis middle school delays start of classes by one week due to mold
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis School District delayed the start of one middle school by a week due to mold. East St. Louis School District 189 delayed the start of classes at Lincoln Middle School by one week because of mold and the lack of students picking up laptops for E-learning.
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
KMOV
Bus driver shortage prompts SLPS to suspend service for 8 schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Public Schools are suspending some school bus services ahead of the first day of classes. In a Monday afternoon press conference, school leaders announced they would suspend bus service for eight different schools in the district. They said the suspension is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage and that it will only be temporary. It is not expected to impact students with special needs.
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. Kim Evans, director of the Department of Social Services’ family support division, told the MO...
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?
ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
Summer camp leader refuses to answer child safety questions after drowning
FOX 2's investigative reporter Chris Hayes went to the Kennedy Recreation Center on Monday to get answers about child safety after a child drowned at a summer camp.
krcu.org
Recreational marijuana is on Missouri's ballot in November. Critics say to read the fine print
Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older in November. If the constitutional amendment, called Legal Missouri (Amendment 3 on the ballot), is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Legal Missouri projects that the state will earn annual...
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world's best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed...
northwestmoinfo.com
New School Year Includes About 104 Missouri School Districts Having Change in Superintendent
South Harrison Elementary classroom being prepared for new school year. (MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s schools are prepping to open their doors for another academic year. Doug Hayter (high-terr), executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, says about 104 public school districts have a change in superintendent this upcoming year.
Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?
Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. So what is the point of a concealed carry permit?
Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Canceled
The 2022 Missouri State Fair Truck & Tractor Pull scheduled for today has been canceled. All requests for refunds must be made within 30 days of the canceled event, the Fair noted.
Heart transplant recipient from Creve Coeur meets family of donor
Saturday was a special moment for the recipient of a heart transplant as he met the family of his donor.
KMOV
Growing number of flooded homes being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since record rainfall caused widespread flooding in the St. Louis area. As code inspectors make their way around to each area that flooded, the number of homes that have been condemned has steadily climbed. In University City, the number is...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say
In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
