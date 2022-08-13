North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development

Read full article on original website
delanonow.com
The City of Delano is seeking applicants for the following job positions NOW!
The City of Delano is seeking applicants for the following positions:. Overview: The Police Officer Trainee position classification is under general supervision, attends and participates in a comprehensive training program at a Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) certified basic police academy and maintains academic standards required. Website Link: cityofdelano.org/Jobs.aspx?UniqueId=80&From=All&CommunityJobs=False&JobID=Police-Officer-Trainee-427.aspx.
Kern County Fair to host job fair
The Kern County Fair is looking to hire for this year's edition and is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27th.
thesungazette.com
Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance
California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital. ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.
California's proposed fast food bill isn't what it seems
A restaurant owner argues against California's AB 257.
GV Wire
FBI Arrests Former Valley Congressman TJ Cox on Fraud Charges
Former Fresno-area congressman TJ Cox was arrested Tuesday by the FBI, culminating a years-long investigation. Cox, D-Fresno, served in Congress, representing the Central Valley from 2019-2021. He upset incumbent David Valadao before losing in a rematch. The U.S. Department of Justice is charging Cox with 28 fraud-related counts — 15...
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
Customers mourn after Fresno County produce stand shuts down for good
The Saeturn Fruit Stand had been in the field near the corner of Shaw and Locan in Clovis for more than a decade. But now, the stand is empty and so is the field.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Slatic says Bullard phone ban is response to district failing kids
Banning students from using their cell phones while on campus at Bullard High School has become a hot button issue. Principal Armen Torigian is set to implement the policy change in the first week of the new school year. Students and parents are outraged by it after they say the...
yourcentralvalley.com
Schools closely monitoring high temperatures
VISALIA, Calif. ( – As students return to the classroom, these high temperatures may literally keep them inside the classroom. Several school districts including Visalia Unified say they are closely monitoring the temperatures and their students. These are not new to the Central Valley, but districts are preparing for that worst-case scenario.
Valley school districts working to fill open staff positions
It's the hard-to-fill positions - like special education and higher level courses - that districts are still struggling to find candidates for.
Decision Day in Sacramento: Which Bills Did California Lawmakers Kill?
On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Thursday was not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through hundreds of bills in a single discharge of rapid-fire legislating. Many...
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
KTVU FOX 2
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
KMPH.com
Coroner's office looking for next of kin of man found in Fresno canal
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the relatives of a 59-year-old man found dead in a Fresno canal. Antonio Aguilar was discovered by canal workers on Tuesday, July 19th while clearing a trash gate near Barstow and Westlawn Avenues.
theshafterpress.com
$300 offered for return of Golden Eagle
A large mounted Golden Eagle was stolen from the Wasco Museum during the week of April 13. A "generous reward" will be presented, without any questions, to anyone that returns it. It was a prized artifact for the museum. The eagle has a wingspan of about 3 to 4 feet...
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
thesungazette.com
Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia
VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
thesungazette.com
Bonadelle Homes returns to Visalia market
Fresno-based Bonadelle Homes has returned to Visalia selling homes this year at Shannon Ranch near Riggin Road and Dinuba Boulevard. The upper-end developer has begun construction on 39 homes so far this year with plans to build out to 55 units. These floorplans feature the company’s “Signature Series” homes that range in size from 1,900 to 3,537 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and loft options. Homes start in the $400,000s.
sjvsun.com
Report: Valley Children’s naming rights deal to cost Fresno State millions
Fresno State’s naming rights deal with Valley Children’s for its football stadium is reportedly going to cost the university millions of dollars. One year ago, Fresno State announced a 10-year, $10 million agreement with Valley Children’s to rename the former Bulldog Stadium. As part of the agreement,...
