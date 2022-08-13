ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development

 4 days ago
delanonow.com

The City of Delano is seeking applicants for the following job positions NOW!

The City of Delano is seeking applicants for the following positions:. Overview: The Police Officer Trainee position classification is under general supervision, attends and participates in a comprehensive training program at a Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) certified basic police academy and maintains academic standards required. Website Link: cityofdelano.org/Jobs.aspx?UniqueId=80&From=All&CommunityJobs=False&JobID=Police-Officer-Trainee-427.aspx.
DELANO, CA
thesungazette.com

Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance

California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital. ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.
GV Wire

FBI Arrests Former Valley Congressman TJ Cox on Fraud Charges

Former Fresno-area congressman TJ Cox was arrested Tuesday by the FBI, culminating a years-long investigation. Cox, D-Fresno, served in Congress, representing the Central Valley from 2019-2021. He upset incumbent David Valadao before losing in a rematch. The U.S. Department of Justice is charging Cox with 28 fraud-related counts — 15...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KERN COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Schools closely monitoring high temperatures

VISALIA, Calif. ( – As students return to the classroom, these high temperatures may literally keep them inside the classroom. Several school districts including Visalia Unified say they are closely monitoring the temperatures and their students. These are not new to the Central Valley, but districts are preparing for that worst-case scenario.
VISALIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Coroner's office looking for next of kin of man found in Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the relatives of a 59-year-old man found dead in a Fresno canal. Antonio Aguilar was discovered by canal workers on Tuesday, July 19th while clearing a trash gate near Barstow and Westlawn Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
theshafterpress.com

$300 offered for return of Golden Eagle

A large mounted Golden Eagle was stolen from the Wasco Museum during the week of April 13. A "generous reward" will be presented, without any questions, to anyone that returns it. It was a prized artifact for the museum. The eagle has a wingspan of about 3 to 4 feet...
SHAFTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia

VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Bonadelle Homes returns to Visalia market

Fresno-based Bonadelle Homes has returned to Visalia selling homes this year at Shannon Ranch near Riggin Road and Dinuba Boulevard. The upper-end developer has begun construction on 39 homes so far this year with plans to build out to 55 units. These floorplans feature the company’s “Signature Series” homes that range in size from 1,900 to 3,537 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and loft options. Homes start in the $400,000s.
VISALIA, CA

