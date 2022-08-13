Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Importance of Physicals for Kids
Kern Living host Ryan Nelson talks to Dr. Kelly Hughes of Omni Family health about the importance of back-to-school physicals for kids.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Fuegos Bar and Grill
On this episode of Kern Living, Fuego's owner Aly Zepeda shows off her restaurant's extensive menu and debuts a new chicken birria taco.
Bakersfield Now
Cal Fire: 250 acres burned in Rail Fire southeast of Bakersfield, 90% contained
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:50 p.m.) The "Rail Fire" is contained at 90%, according to Cal Fire. --- A brush fire southeast of Bakersfield has burned 250 acres and is 65% contained, according to Cal Fire. The "Rail Fire" broke out Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m. at Bealeville...
Bakersfield Now
Power restored to NW Bakersfield customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) Power has been restored to most customers in northwest Bakersfield, according to PG&E. --- A power outage in northwest Bakersfield is affecting around 1,635 PG&E customers, according to PG&E. Power is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m., according to PG&E's outage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dangerous heat across Kern County
The weather story for the next several days will continue to be the dangerous heat across Kern County as thousands of students return back to school tomorrow. An Excessive heat warning remains in place until Wednesday at 11 p.m. Today, we reached a high of 105 degrees in downtown Bakersfield, just 4 degrees away from […]
Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police shot at but missed a man who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning, and who appeared to be armed with a rock. Police then used a taser and took the man into custody, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County […]
KTVU FOX 2
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGET 17
Kevin’s Hot Forecast 8/15/22
Sunny and hot the next 7 days for Kern County. High pressure will build into the area the next several days with dangerous heat expected. Bakersfield by Wednesday will see temps nearing 106. We should be back in the upper 90’s by Sunday.
San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Valle was found dead at the scene, […]
Kern County Fair to host job fair
The Kern County Fair is looking to hire for this year's edition and is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27th.
Woman killed in 1st Street shooting identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally shot last week in Central Bakersfield has been identified. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, died at the scene of the Friday evening shooting on 1st Street, north of Brundage Lane and west of H Street, according to coroner’s officials. Police on Saturday arrested Glenn Jones, 54, on suspicion of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim of deadly July stabbing identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in July on the side of the road in the Arvin area died from multiple stab wounds and his death is a homicide, coroner’s officials said Monday. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco was found dead the evening of July 22 on the shoulder of […]
Bakersfield Collector-Con brings hundreds to Mechanics Bank Arena this weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con took place this weekend with hundreds of fans at Mechanics Bank Arena. It was an enormous gathering of retro, vintage and old-school memorabilia including comics, action figures, and cosplayers. The Bakersfield Collectors-Con had it all. “This is our very first time out here,” Henry Rubalcado Jr. a […]
Bakersfield Californian
Church, KBB team up to beautify Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. The congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help. John Enriquez is a longtime board member for both of those nonprofit organizations, so when Beau Alaniz, overseer of the local congregation, gave him a ring, he said, the theater cleanup was an easy call.
Bakersfield Police make arrest in deadly shooting
A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
Schools placed on lockdown after alleged armed robbery, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO. Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Crash on Oak Street [Bakersfield, CA]
Bicyclist Dead in Traffic Accident Crash on 21st Street. The incident happened just after midnight on August 10th on Oak Street and 21st Street, per initial reports. According to police, the bicyclist was struck while riding along Oak Street for reasons currently unknown. Furthermore, the man was found unresponsive on...
Comments / 1