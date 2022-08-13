ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power restored to NW Bakersfield customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) Power has been restored to most customers in northwest Bakersfield, according to PG&E. --- A power outage in northwest Bakersfield is affecting around 1,635 PG&E customers, according to PG&E. Power is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m., according to PG&E's outage...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
California Food & Drinks
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Dangerous heat across Kern County

The weather story for the next several days will continue to be the dangerous heat across Kern County as thousands of students return back to school tomorrow. An Excessive heat warning remains in place until Wednesday at 11 p.m. Today, we reached a high of 105 degrees in downtown Bakersfield, just 4 degrees away from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police shot at but missed a man who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning, and who appeared to be armed with a rock. Police then used a taser and took the man into custody, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Body recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was recovered from Mirror Lake at Hart Park after search and rescue responded to a call about a man in the water around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The body appears to be of a man in his 40s, according to Kern County […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Kevin’s Hot Forecast 8/15/22

Sunny and hot the next 7 days for Kern County. High pressure will build into the area the next several days with dangerous heat expected. Bakersfield by Wednesday will see temps nearing 106. We should be back in the upper 90’s by Sunday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Valle was found dead at the scene, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Woman killed in 1st Street shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally shot last week in Central Bakersfield has been identified. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, died at the scene of the Friday evening shooting on 1st Street, north of Brundage Lane and west of H Street, according to coroner’s officials. Police on Saturday arrested Glenn Jones, 54, on suspicion of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victim of deadly July stabbing identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in July on the side of the road in the Arvin area died from multiple stab wounds and his death is a homicide, coroner’s officials said Monday. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco was found dead the evening of July 22 on the shoulder of […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Collector-Con brings hundreds to Mechanics Bank Arena this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con took place this weekend with hundreds of fans at Mechanics Bank Arena. It was an enormous gathering of retro, vintage and old-school memorabilia including comics, action figures, and cosplayers. The Bakersfield Collectors-Con had it all. “This is our very first time out here,” Henry Rubalcado Jr. a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Church, KBB team up to beautify Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. The congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help. John Enriquez is a longtime board member for both of those nonprofit organizations, so when Beau Alaniz, overseer of the local congregation, gave him a ring, he said, the theater cleanup was an easy call.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Schools placed on lockdown after alleged armed robbery, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO. Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found […]
LAMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Bicycle Crash on Oak Street [Bakersfield, CA]

Bicyclist Dead in Traffic Accident Crash on 21st Street. The incident happened just after midnight on August 10th on Oak Street and 21st Street, per initial reports. According to police, the bicyclist was struck while riding along Oak Street for reasons currently unknown. Furthermore, the man was found unresponsive on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

