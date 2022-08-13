ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWL

Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

New Orleans is uninhabitable

I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.

New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Jason Williams joined a private firm as a civil attorney, Entergy released eligibility requirements for a $150 credit and a social media star emerged at the Red Dress Run. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. D.A. Jason Williams has joined private...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

‘Secrets of a Tastemaker’ – Delicious Recipes and Memories of Popeye’s Founder

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the team at Popeyes produced "Secrets of a Tastemaker: Al Copeland The Cookbook." Sharing over 100 recipes and behind-the-scenes-stories about larger-than-life Al Copeland, founder of Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken and Copeland's Restaurants of New Orleans. The book was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning and New York...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

SPEED RACER: Lacombe's Peyton Burckel pursues cycling passion

Lacombe's Peyton Burckel is not your average 15-year-old. The Northshore High sophomore still has to worry about homework and tests, but this summer, Burckel was able to pursue his true passion — cycling. Burckel made his international racing debut on July 16-28 in Belgium. He made the podium, winning...
LACOMBE, LA
KNOE TV8

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch

“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

