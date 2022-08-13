Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Southern imposes mask mandate, rescinds it hours later, then posts one just for Law Center
Southern University imposed a mask mandate for all of its campuses Monday, then rescinded its order within hours, then said the order was still in effect at the system's Law Center. "Upon further review of COVID-19 vaccination rates and other mitigation efforts, the Southern University System will not make masks...
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.
NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
tigerdroppings.com
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell said Target is coming to New Orleans East. The retailer says not so fast.
New Orleans East residents have long clamored for major retailers and other amenities. And for a short window this week, it appeared that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had delivered. Speaking at a community meeting at Household of Faith church Monday night, Cantrell said the Target chain had bought the former Lowe’s home improvement store site near Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 with plans to open a new department store. Her remarkes garnered applause and excited chatter.
Scoot: Is the small Red Dress Run crowd a sign our city is dying?
Along with the fear of being the victim of crime by renegade thug-minded punks, people in the city and in the surrounding area have developed a desire to punish the city in some way - and that punishment might just be to avoid the city.
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
Eater
New Orleans’s First CBD Cocktail Bar Just Opened in the French Quarter
The largest Black-owned nightlife chain in the United States, Cru Lounge, just opened in the French Quarter, and it’s on its way to becoming New Orleans’s first destination offering a full range of CBD products from hookah and gummies to pre-rolled hemp joints. Cru is an Atlanta-born “fast-casual...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Jason Williams joined a private firm as a civil attorney, Entergy released eligibility requirements for a $150 credit and a social media star emerged at the Red Dress Run. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. D.A. Jason Williams has joined private...
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
modernrestaurantmanagement.com
‘Secrets of a Tastemaker’ – Delicious Recipes and Memories of Popeye’s Founder
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the team at Popeyes produced "Secrets of a Tastemaker: Al Copeland The Cookbook." Sharing over 100 recipes and behind-the-scenes-stories about larger-than-life Al Copeland, founder of Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken and Copeland's Restaurants of New Orleans. The book was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning and New York...
NOLA.com
SPEED RACER: Lacombe's Peyton Burckel pursues cycling passion
Lacombe's Peyton Burckel is not your average 15-year-old. The Northshore High sophomore still has to worry about homework and tests, but this summer, Burckel was able to pursue his true passion — cycling. Burckel made his international racing debut on July 16-28 in Belgium. He made the podium, winning...
Beyonce’s mom approves New Orleans entrepreneur’s ‘Safety Pouch’ now in 400 Walmart locations
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— “The Safety Pouch” was invented to ease any possible tension between civilians and police officers during traffic stops. This was invented in order to help keep both drivers and police officers safe. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez first interviewed the inventor of “The Safety Pouch” a few years ago and did the story you […]
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
KNOE TV8
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.” “Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural […]
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
NOLA.com
Watch trailer for HBO's 'Katrina Babies,' a film about New Orleans children after the storm
The first trailer for HBO's "Katrina Babies" dropped this week, previewing a film that tells the story of people who were children when the Category 5 storm devastated New Orleans. The documentary, by director Edward Buckles Jr., "offers an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact...
NOLA.com
At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch
“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
brproud.com
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where...
