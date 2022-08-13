Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Levant man pleads guilty wire fraud, money laundering
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Levant man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Bangor to wire fraud and money laundering. Officials say he fraudulently obtained Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Plan funds. According to court records, 40-year-old Craig Franck formerly owned CCF Acoustics LLC and CCF...
wabi.tv
Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
wabi.tv
Evidence seized relating to Fairfield armed robbery
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - New developments released Monday in the police investigation into an armed robbery at a Fairfield convenience store. The Fairfield Police Department says they seized evidence from two Skowhegan apartments Monday afternoon. Skowhegan, Waterville and State Police, as well as the Maine DEA and the Somerset County...
wabi.tv
Penobscot County provides update on proposed jail expansion
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners provided an update Tuesday on plans to renovate and expand the Penobscot County Jail. The expansion would allow the jail to house up to 280 inmates. Right now, the average inmate population is 226. The county is also looking to expand medical...
wabi.tv
Deadly Stonington house fire still underdetermined at this point
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have completed their work at the scene of a deadly house fire in Stonington. We’re told the cause is still underdetermined, but investigators say an explosion occurred before the fire. Officials say emergency responders received a call shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday reporting explosions...
wabi.tv
Penobscot County announces first round of community ARPA funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners announced the first round of ARPA funding recipients across the community Tuesday. Awards for the Beneficiary Program are limited to $25,000 each. The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Food and Medicine, and the Together Place of Bangor received a combined $74,000 in funding.
wabi.tv
Officials assess potential dangers at Holbrook Middle School
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every time there is a school shooting tragedy, we have a responsibility to learn from them. That’s what RSU 63 Superintendent of Schools Jared Fulgoni told TV5. We were invited on a walk through of Holbrook Middle School in Holden Tuesday morning. School staff, along...
wabi.tv
Newport Fire Dept. unveils new ambulance years in making
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Newport Fire Department welcomed a long-awaited addition to its team Monday. For the first time in department history, Newport now owns its very own ambulance. Previously, the town had contracted with local hospitals for ambulance services. After dedicating the new ambulance in a ceremony, firefighters...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan organization hosts back-to-school giveaway
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan organization called “Beecoming the Change” hosted a community give-back Tuesday. It started out as a back-to-school drive, collecting items like backpacks and school supplies for students in need. They said they started getting other items like clothes, shoes and toiletries. Kim Leo,...
wabi.tv
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
SEARSMONT, Maine (WMTW) - A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131. According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.
wabi.tv
Waterville-Winslow softball tournament set to benefit animal shelter
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Sat. Sept. 24 marks the 3rd Annual Pitches for Paws Softball Tournament in the Waterville-Winslow area. The event benefits Pulled From The Pits, a Livermore Falls nonprofit pitbull rescue. Nick Perry has teamed up with Darren Forkey to organize the tourney over the years, and he’s...
wabi.tv
Winter Harbor ferry ticket vendor becomes popular for ‘forecasts’ on Facebook
WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Many people from all over the world come to the Bar Harbor-Schoodic Peninsula region for beautiful scenic views. But there’s another reason why so many people are booking the Winter Harbor ferry. “Oh, well today is beautiful. It’s beautiful out here, perfect date, and...
wabi.tv
Maine Discovery Museum offering free passes at COVID vaccination clinic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is teaming up with the Maine Discovery Museum to offer a unique incentive for youngsters at Wednesday’s COVID vaccination clinic. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the museum, and anyone who gets vaccinated also receives a free museum day pass.
wabi.tv
Eight playgrounds in Waterville set to be renovated
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Eight playgrounds in Waterville will be renovated this year. Last spring, the City Council passed a general obligation bond for recreation improvements. The bond included funding for several of the City’s playgrounds. The city will remove old equipment and replace it with new features. Matt...
wabi.tv
Husson University offering $500 discount for first-time online students
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University online is offering a tuition discount for first-time students. If you enroll in any online program, both undergraduate or graduate, for the first time, you will get $500 off your first course. Dr. Amy Arnett says some of the most popular courses are business...
wabi.tv
Colonial Theatre to close amidst search for new ownership
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It’s been around since the Titanic set sail. Now, it’s set to close its doors for a time until it’s ready for its next chapter. The Colonial Theatre in Belfast is in need of new ownership after it closes on September 19th. Owners...
wabi.tv
Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze competing to be USA’s best
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze is competing to be named the best in the country. The Winnie-the-Pooh corn maze is a nominee for Best Corn Maze in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. According to the 10Best website, there are over 500 corn...
wabi.tv
Hallowell has a groovy time with Woodstock and Arts Festival
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - The sounds of Woodstock echoed through Granite City Park for the Hallowell Woodstock and Arts Festival on Sunday. The festival has been missed in recent years. But its return has sparked joy in the community. “It feels almost normal. This is just what everybody needs. A...
wabi.tv
Crews respond to fire in Stonington
wabi.tv
Molly Engstrom named Maine head women’s hockey coach
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine has named Molly Engstrom as the seventh head coach in the history of Black Bear women’s hockey. Engstrom comes over from St. Cloud State, where she’s been constructing the Huskies’ defense since 2018. She’s been on six IIHF World Women’s Championship teams...
