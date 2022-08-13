EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Sara Hernandez held back tears as her son, Alex Ortiz’s dog tags hung from her neck as she spoke with KTSM 9 News from her kitchen. Her son, a U.S. Marine Veteran, went to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces in beginning of March where he signed a contract to fight with the Ukrainian Army. His parents say he injured by a shrapnel from a rocket in April, four days before his 25th birthday.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO