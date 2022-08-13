ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

21 suspects identified in various human smuggling attempts within 3 days in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Monday, authorities identified 21 suspects that were involved in smuggling attempts from Tuesday through Thursday. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies worked together in last week's operation. The joint operation involved the arrests of 27 individuals. Those suspects were either wanted fugitives,...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico is the #10 state with the most land owned by the federal government

(STACKER) The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico suffragette featured on newly released U.S. coin

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Tuesday, people all across the country will have the chance to see a famous New Mexican woman’s face on a special edition quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program. Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero-Warren, better known as Nina Otero-Warren, played a major role in the shaping of New Mexico during its early statehood.
KRQE News 13

Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there. A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a […]
El Paso News

U.S. Marine Veteran from El Paso injured fighting for Ukrainian Army

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Sara Hernandez held back tears as her son, Alex Ortiz’s dog tags hung from her neck as she spoke with KTSM 9 News from her kitchen. Her son, a U.S. Marine Veteran, went to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces in beginning of March where he signed a contract to fight with the Ukrainian Army. His parents say he injured by a shrapnel from a rocket in April, four days before his 25th birthday.
theprospectordaily.com

Riot in Ciudad Juárez’s prison leaves citizens terrified

At 1 p.m., Aug. 11, according to multiple news sources a riot broke out inside the Centro de Reinserción Social (Cereso) No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, where prisoners from the rival gangs of “Los Aztecas” and “Mexicles” fought, leaving two people dead and several injured.
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

Teenager identified as driver in Upper Valley canal crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a crash that occurred at 6100 Upper Valley. A Ford Escape escape was occupied by 7 passengers when the driver lost control of the vehicle, driving at a high speed rate towards the Upper Valley. It is said […]
KTSM

Almost 100 cases dismissed at El Paso County Court; more pending dismissal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Defender’s office and Jail Magistrate dismissed almost 100 cases in court hearings on Monday. Chief Public Defender Kelly Childress-Diaz confirmed her office has filed motion to dismiss 435 cases, including the 98 that were already dismissed on Monday. The cases in question, or how Childress-Diaz explained, […]
El Paso News

Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
KVIA ABC-7

Socorro representative arrested for DWI according to spokesperson

SOCORRO, Texas -- Socorro representative Ruben Reyes was arrested for DWI Thursday, Socorro's spokesman Victor Reta confirmed. Reta says Reyes has bonded out and that the incident will be brought up at a Socorro City Council meeting on Thursday. On the City of Socorro website, Reyes's profile says he's "brought forth important items such as The post Socorro representative arrested for DWI according to spokesperson appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA

Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez

EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured. Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of...
