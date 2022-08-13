Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KFOX 14
21 suspects identified in various human smuggling attempts within 3 days in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — On Monday, authorities identified 21 suspects that were involved in smuggling attempts from Tuesday through Thursday. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies worked together in last week's operation. The joint operation involved the arrests of 27 individuals. Those suspects were either wanted fugitives,...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico is the #10 state with the most land owned by the federal government
(STACKER) The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally...
KVIA
El Paso police identify U.S. driver in Upper Valley crash; confirm passengers were migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 19-year-old east El Paso resident was driving the car that overturned into a canal in the Upper Valley Monday morning. Police say the man was Axel Elias Ramirez Alcantar. One passenger died, his identity is not known. Police have identified the...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico suffragette featured on newly released U.S. coin
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Tuesday, people all across the country will have the chance to see a famous New Mexican woman’s face on a special edition quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program. Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero-Warren, better known as Nina Otero-Warren, played a major role in the shaping of New Mexico during its early statehood.
1 Person Dead, 7 Others Hospitalised In A Vehicle Crash in El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The driver of an SUV carrying several passengers apparently struck a U.S Border Patrol vehicle and crashed into a canal. According to the authorities, one person is dead, and seven others were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
KVIA
Dozens of criminal cases in El Paso dismissed after failure to indict within specified time
EL PASO, Texas -- A small group of attorneys and a few journalists sat in a side room at the El Paso County Courthouse this morning as dozens of criminal cases were dismissed. Nearly 100 cases were dismissed today after the District Attorney's office failed to indict them within the outlined time.
Update: One man dead in shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has released new information regarding the shooting that took place on Brown street on August 13th. During the time of the incident, the 40 year-old victim was working as a delivery driver when he arrived at the residence of 44 year-old Michael Kroll. It is said […]
Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there. A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a […]
El Paso News
U.S. Marine Veteran from El Paso injured fighting for Ukrainian Army
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Sara Hernandez held back tears as her son, Alex Ortiz’s dog tags hung from her neck as she spoke with KTSM 9 News from her kitchen. Her son, a U.S. Marine Veteran, went to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces in beginning of March where he signed a contract to fight with the Ukrainian Army. His parents say he injured by a shrapnel from a rocket in April, four days before his 25th birthday.
Season two of “The Cleaning Lady” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that season two of “The Cleaning Lady” began filming in and around Albuquerque. Season two will premier on air September 19. The show is based on a woman who comes to the U.S. to get medical help for her son. When the system fails her […]
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead in Ute Lake Drowning
LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police released information on an Aug. 6 incident in which a father drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old child who flipped over on their innertube. New Mexico State Police reported that officers were called to the Cottonwood Grove Campground of the Ute Lake State Park in Logan […]
theprospectordaily.com
Riot in Ciudad Juárez’s prison leaves citizens terrified
At 1 p.m., Aug. 11, according to multiple news sources a riot broke out inside the Centro de Reinserción Social (Cereso) No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, where prisoners from the rival gangs of “Los Aztecas” and “Mexicles” fought, leaving two people dead and several injured.
Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
Teenager identified as driver in Upper Valley canal crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a crash that occurred at 6100 Upper Valley. A Ford Escape escape was occupied by 7 passengers when the driver lost control of the vehicle, driving at a high speed rate towards the Upper Valley. It is said […]
Almost 100 cases dismissed at El Paso County Court; more pending dismissal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Public Defender’s office and Jail Magistrate dismissed almost 100 cases in court hearings on Monday. Chief Public Defender Kelly Childress-Diaz confirmed her office has filed motion to dismiss 435 cases, including the 98 that were already dismissed on Monday. The cases in question, or how Childress-Diaz explained, […]
El Paso News
Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
Socorro representative arrested for DWI according to spokesperson
SOCORRO, Texas -- Socorro representative Ruben Reyes was arrested for DWI Thursday, Socorro's spokesman Victor Reta confirmed. Reta says Reyes has bonded out and that the incident will be brought up at a Socorro City Council meeting on Thursday. On the City of Socorro website, Reyes's profile says he's "brought forth important items such as The post Socorro representative arrested for DWI according to spokesperson appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez
EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured. Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of...
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The El Paso Fire Department and the El Paso Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident that left 1 person injured in west El Paso on Sunday. The incident involved a motorcycle and a car. An officer on [..]
