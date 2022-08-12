Read full article on original website
NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line. Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
NY-19 special election could have big impact on congressional control
After leading the state in voter turnout in the 2018 midterm election, the Hudson Valley finds itself with an election of national importance. Mary Williams, a Poughkeepsie resident, lives across the street from her polling station and votes in every election. “It’s just the people are not educated on it....
Former candidate endorses Josh Riley for Congress
Former New York 22nd Congressional candidate Vanessa Fajans-Turner announced that she is endorsing Democrat Josh Riley in the new 19th Congressional District.
Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Augusta Free Press
The ‘Chris Hayes problem’: Maloney spells out Dems’ problems connecting with voters
Democrats have a problem connecting with working-class voters. Call it the “Chris Hayes problem.”. “I mean, listen, I don’t know — anything that comes out of Chris Hayes’s mouth,” was New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney’s answer to a New York Times editorial board question on the topic.
Independent Bill Walker advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Independent Bill Walker advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
NY Judge: Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have to surrender book profits, for now
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo outside the Executive Mansion in Albany on August 7, 2021, days before he resigned amid multiple scandals A judge ruled the state's ethics board did not follow proper procedure in revoking a waiver for the former governor to write and profit from his book. [ more › ]
Democrats to sue over Onondaga County Legislature’s new political maps
Syracuse, N.Y. – Democrats in the Onondaga County Legislature say they will file a lawsuit this week challenging the legality of new election districts approved last December by the Republican-dominated legislature and signed into law by County Executive Ryan McMahon. The lawsuit will argue that the new maps violate...
Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd
Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
Vermont GOP refuses to support winner of its own U.S. House primary
The state party won't back Liam Madden in the general election, citing his "his unwillingness to commit to caucusing with Republicans in Congress".
ReAwaken America Tour’s Batavia stop calls for overturning 2020 election, New York AG to ‘repent'
About two hours into the ReAwaken America Tour’s stop in Batavia Friday morning, the crowd of a couple thousand under a large, white revival tent got loud. They chanted, “now,” as in they want Donald Trump back as president — not in 2024 — but right now.
Resigning trustee moving to North Carolina
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Having announced in June his plans to resign from his Fayetteville trustee spot, Dennis Duggleby reveals that by the end of this summer he will be leaving the village altogether to embark on a new chapter. Around Labor Day, Duggleby will make the 10-and-a-half-hour drive...
What can be done with former prisons in New York?
Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
Progressives push Hochul to pick new chief judge who 'defends democracy'
More than 110 organizations penned a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, urging her to nominate a new chief judge to the Court of Appeals with qualities who will prioritize protecting New York's most vulnerable populations, citing a culture of dysfunction within the state court system. The letter calls...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Says New York Residents Should Conserve Water
There's about five weeks remaining in summer, which means this time of the year can be a mixed bag of both sunshine and precipitation. This summer has been extremely hot around New York State, although as have had some relief in recent days and weeks from the extreme humidity of July.
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
Onondaga County lawmakers should have heard public before aquarium vote (Editorial Board Opinion)
Onondaga County legislators were feeling the heat before a controversial vote for the $85 million aquarium earlier this month. They should have had the fortitude to hear from constituents who showed up at midday on a Tuesday to register their viewpoints, mostly in opposition. Instead, legislators stuck to its 30-minute...
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
