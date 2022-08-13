Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Columbia County woman showcases her love for Elvis
The art of storytelling with Jeremy Roth from "Take A Look At This"!
wfxg.com
Albrecht Center offers low-cost pet care in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every Saturday, Aiken's SPCA Albrecht Center offers affordable care for things like vaccinations, ear and skin treatment, and preventative healthcare. The clinic also offers low-cost spays and neuters, which, Veterinary Practice Manager Julie Petersen says is integral to the Center's goals. “That is our mission, to...
WRDW-TV
Why a good sleep schedule is important for schoolkids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting your child on a consistent sleep routine can be a challenge, but health experts say it’s necessary to prevent certain problems. Family nurse practitioner Kate Burgner says it’s important to keep this sleep routine throughout the year, not just during the school year.
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Fire Departments Mourn Loss of One of Their Own
You may not know him by name, but if you’ve ever made a fire call in Toombs County or the City of Vidalia, or needed a first responder, you may have been on the receiving end of what Mikell Byrd dedicated and volunteered his life and service to do. Sadly, “Big Mike,” as he was called by those close to him, succumbed to cancer early Monday morning in Augusta. A long procession of local firefighters and EMS personnel escorted him back to Vidalia and gathered with his family at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home.
Golden Harvest Food Bank to hold fresh produce distribution
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will be holding a produce distribution in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location on August 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families will have the opportunity to have fresh produce loaded into their vehicles to take home to put on the dinner table. The […]
WRDW-TV
‘This guy really loves me’: Simon Powell’s family speaks out on new findings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is going to take at least six months for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify the remains found in a pond off Highway 56. But for now, Simon Powell’s family is ready to open up about how they feel. It has been a...
WRDW-TV
How kids overcome anxiety heading back to the classroom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students in many of our local counties are already back in the classroom, while today kicks off the start of the school year for Aiken County schools. But, getting back into the routine of class and homework, especially without COVID-19 restrictions, can cause a mix of...
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Aiken County goes back to school
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Aiken County students returned to the classroom. Here are some of the photos shared with us as students posed for the first day of school. Take a look at these smiles!
WRDW-TV
Dorm move-in day for AU students affected by mold
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The discovery of mold in Augusta University’s dorm buildings prevented 25 to 30 students from moving in when they’d planned. Instead, they moved in Saturday. Pre-nursing and incoming freshman Nayana Bell, said, “I didn’t know what to expect.”. Bell and other students...
WRDW-TV
‘He’s not known to just disappear for two weeks’: Man still missing
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends gathered at the Yo Mart in Hephzibah and went into the nearby community and wooded area. Utilizing vehicles, a drone, and going on foot, they searched high and low for any signs of their caring and generous friend. “Finding him. That’s the main...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Augusta metro area
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others.
WRDW-TV
Capture the Flag event prepares next generation of cyber leaders
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - TechNet continues in Augusta with the annual Capture the Flag event. The competition features over 70 teams with experts and students from 12 countries. This game could help groom our next generation of leaders protecting all of us from cyber-attacks. Capture the Flag is similar to...
wfxg.com
Augusta's Saturday Market designed to support local businesses
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta’s Saturday Market provides a weekly opportunity for shoppers to support small businesses. The market, held Saturdays on 8th and Reynolds streets, features crafters, food trucks, and other local provisions. Lela Nielsen, with Clyde’s Fresh Produce tells FOX54 “It brings people from all over the CSRA,...
WRDW-TV
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
WRDW-TV
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers tonight at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region tonight and stall over the CSRA through the weekend. Showers and storms will be possible through around 2 am across the CSRA. We will dry out late tonight into early Tuesday with lows staying near 70. The front...
WRDW-TV
Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County Animal Shelter remains closed, investigation continues
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A padlock and chains are keeping the doors of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter shut for now. The shelter closed at the end of July and was supposed to open this week after renovations. Instead, investigations are ongoing after several serious allegations. We have more...
