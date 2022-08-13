ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

wfxg.com

Albrecht Center offers low-cost pet care in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every Saturday, Aiken's SPCA Albrecht Center offers affordable care for things like vaccinations, ear and skin treatment, and preventative healthcare. The clinic also offers low-cost spays and neuters, which, Veterinary Practice Manager Julie Petersen says is integral to the Center's goals. “That is our mission, to...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Why a good sleep schedule is important for schoolkids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting your child on a consistent sleep routine can be a challenge, but health experts say it’s necessary to prevent certain problems. Family nurse practitioner Kate Burgner says it’s important to keep this sleep routine throughout the year, not just during the school year.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
AUGUSTA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Fire Departments Mourn Loss of One of Their Own

You may not know him by name, but if you’ve ever made a fire call in Toombs County or the City of Vidalia, or needed a first responder, you may have been on the receiving end of what Mikell Byrd dedicated and volunteered his life and service to do. Sadly, “Big Mike,” as he was called by those close to him, succumbed to cancer early Monday morning in Augusta. A long procession of local firefighters and EMS personnel escorted him back to Vidalia and gathered with his family at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, GA
WJBF

Golden Harvest Food Bank to hold fresh produce distribution

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will be holding a produce distribution in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location on August 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families will have the opportunity to have fresh produce loaded into their vehicles to take home to put on the dinner table. The […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How kids overcome anxiety heading back to the classroom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students in many of our local counties are already back in the classroom, while today kicks off the start of the school year for Aiken County schools. But, getting back into the routine of class and homework, especially without COVID-19 restrictions, can cause a mix of...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Dorm move-in day for AU students affected by mold

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The discovery of mold in Augusta University’s dorm buildings prevented 25 to 30 students from moving in when they’d planned. Instead, they moved in Saturday. Pre-nursing and incoming freshman Nayana Bell, said, “I didn’t know what to expect.”. Bell and other students...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Capture the Flag event prepares next generation of cyber leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - TechNet continues in Augusta with the annual Capture the Flag event. The competition features over 70 teams with experts and students from 12 countries. This game could help groom our next generation of leaders protecting all of us from cyber-attacks. Capture the Flag is similar to...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta's Saturday Market designed to support local businesses

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta’s Saturday Market provides a weekly opportunity for shoppers to support small businesses. The market, held Saturdays on 8th and Reynolds streets, features crafters, food trucks, and other local provisions. Lela Nielsen, with Clyde’s Fresh Produce tells FOX54 “It brings people from all over the CSRA,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers tonight at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region tonight and stall over the CSRA through the weekend. Showers and storms will be possible through around 2 am across the CSRA. We will dry out late tonight into early Tuesday with lows staying near 70. The front...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Army Corps seeks volunteers for cleanup at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for individual and group volunteers for the annual J. Strom Thurmond Lake cleanup campaign. It’ll happen from 8 a.m. to noon on National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24. Volunteers will work on a variety of projects...
CLARKS HILL, SC

