Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201. The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for...
WRDW-TV
Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties will begin accepting applications Monday for absentee ballots for the November midterm elections. Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 10, and the last day they’ll accept the applications will be Oct. 28. The ballots will have to be...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County superintendent nominated for statewide panel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. Among the nominees is Edgefield County Superintendent and former Aiken County Public School District principal, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. He has also served as the Chief Academic Officer for the...
WRDW-TV
Black Chamber of Commerce helps local businesses thrive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic was not kind to our business community, but somehow, we saw a 40 percent growth of Black-owned businesses in the state of Georgia. Here’s how the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce is helping local businesses survive. Brunch House of Augusta and Cliffisms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 19
Augusta now has at least two cases of monkeypox and possibly a third. We talked to doctors about what you need to know. Plus, after South Carolina's high court temporarily blocked the “Fetal Heartbeat Law,” what's the plan going forward in the state? Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools offer sign-on bonuses for new teachers
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools wrapped up their first week back in the classroom Friday, but the search for more staff is not over. The school district tells us before the year started, they hired over 250 new teachers. At least half got hiring bonuses. We checked in...
WRDW-TV
Are tiny homes Augusta’s answer for affordable housing?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tiny homes as an affordable housing option have been a discussion in Augusta for years. This week, it’s a reality. Commissioners passed the ordinance, but that doesn’t mean just anybody will be able to build or even own a tiny home. The ordinance mainly...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Customer Pays It Forward to helpful Starbucks worker in Gilbert
Five new rides will open in 2023 at Carowinds. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor-elect, residents come together as a community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson hosted another food truck Friday event for families to take a break together. Friday was his second one since he re-branded after the elections. It’s the third Friday of every month. Now, we want to know if he’s seeing what the city...
WRDW-TV
Helping students form good study habits in school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All this week, we’re talking back to school, and that includes going over homework, tests and studying!. While parents want their children to succeed in class, not every subject comes easy to every student. That’s why it’s important to form study habits with your child.
WRDW-TV
VA works to raise local awareness of opioid overdose risks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In response to the ongoing opioid crisis, Veterans Affairs Augusta Healthcare System pharmacists are launching an education campaign about the risk of opioid overdose and the use of naloxone to save lives. Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, is an effective tool in keeping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
High school scores, powered by Sig Cox | Evans 16, N. Augusta 7 • Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7 • Lakeside 32, Aiken 0 • Grovetown 43, Mid. Valley 17 • Laney 16, Thurmond 0 • S. Aiken 36, Silver Bluff 14 • Abbeville 40, McCormick 3 | Click for more
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school football has a long tradition on both sides of the Savannah River in the CSRA. In Thursday’s night opening thriller at Augusta Christian, the Lions defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 28-7. By Friday night, the season was in full swing, including an overtime battle where Josey prevailed over Savannah 22-16.
WRDW-TV
Benefits of kids joining clubs and sports during school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school year is in full swing for students in our area, but one question parents may have is whether should sign their kids up for extracurricular activities. If you haven’t thought about signing up your student for a sport or club, there still may be...
WRDW-TV
Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
WRDW-TV
Tourism brings economic growth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tourism is growing again in Augusta. The numbers are slightly higher than the year before COVID hit. We are breaking down how conventions and events are bringing in more money to Augusta. Events like Peach Jam, Pride, and others, including TechNet, which wrapped up Thursday, have...
WRDW-TV
What mental health help is available for Aiken County students?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With kids back in the classroom, all of our major school districts are telling us students’ mental health is a top priority. In Aiken County, health officials say they’re seeing an increase in the number of kids needing care. Aiken County says a guidance...
WRDW-TV
How to pack a healthy school lunch for your kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you packing your child’s school lunch? If so, are you making sure they are getting all of the nutrients they need?. If you don’t know, Jimmy Taylor with the Wilson Family YMCA has the do’s and dont’s when it comes to packing the lunch box.
WRDW-TV
Another online post puts Glascock County school on alert
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time this week, a social media post by a student has caused alarm in Glascock County. Deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Thursday of a social media post picturing a Glascock County middle school student with what appeared to be a handgun at their waistband. The post contained the wording “#schoolday,” according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
Comments / 1