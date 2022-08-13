Nearly $30K worth of hair stolen by thieves at Galleria-area wig store, owner says; Reward offered for info on 3 suspects

Read full article on original website
Jessica Beal
4d ago
I bet they sale it for cheap and give it to their family and friends they can steal hair that mean they can used they two legs and get a job🤦🤦they wonder why the police give us a hard time
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him. According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Suspect accused of shooting man after finding him sleeping inside car with woman he previously dated
HOUSTON – A suspect is on the run after shooting another man he found sleeping inside a car with a woman he previously dated, according to the Houston Police Department. Mario Quintanilla, 49, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting was reported around 8...
Click2Houston.com
Boating while intoxicated: Repeat offender arrested for drinking while operating jetski on Lake Houston, police say
A man has been arrested after authorities said he was operating a jetski while intoxicated on Sunday. According to court documents, 42-year-old Bryan Ste-Marie, was riding on Lake Houston around 6 p.m. when Texas Game Warden Mathias Wason approached him after noticing the suspect operating less than 50 feet away from another vessel, which is a safety violation.
Click2Houston.com
Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
2 men in critical condition following possible gang-related gunfight, police say
HOUSTON — Two men are in critical condition after a possible gang-related shootout, according to the Houston Police Department. The shootout happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Bellaire Boulevard. Police said they don't know what led to the shooting, but that it...
Drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old dead in northeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says
Detectives were looking at security video and interviewing witnesses. According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, more than 30 kids have been shot and killed this year so far.
Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say
The deputy only had minor cuts, due to him trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
Click2Houston.com
Mail thief leaves homeowners in NW Harris County subdivision frustrated
Homeowners in a northwest Harris County neighborhood said they’re left frustrated after a thief broke into their mailboxes over the weekend. Suzanne Bathe is one of the dozens of homeowners living in the Crossroads Park subdivision that had her mail stolen from a mailbox pedestal Saturday. She said her...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man sentenced for violently abducting 17-year-old ex from northwest Houston to Florida: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Conroe man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend from northwest Houston, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty on April 19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to 131...
cw39.com
1 dead, 2 injured at night club shooting in Rice Military area
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead and two others injured outside a night club in the Rice Military area. It happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning at the Heart night club, located at 5002 Washington Avenue, near Sandman Street. Houston police say a man was talking to a...
Click2Houston.com
FIRST ON 2: UH student charged with arson after starting fire ‘because he wanted to’ at campus lofts, court docs say
HOUSTON – A student from the University of Houston has been arrested for arson after intentionally starting a fire, prompting evacuations from university lofts Monday night, Captain Bret Collier with the UH Police Department said. A spokesperson from the university told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers there was a fire...
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Man shot to death outside bowling alley on Bunker Hill, police say
Authorities believe a white SUV that was leaving the scene could be involved.
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
fox26houston.com
Driver crashes stolen vehicle into Houston ditch
HOUSTON - One driver was charged after crashing a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Houston early Saturday morning. The Houston Police Department said they found a stolen vehicle near Bissonnet and Beltway 8 around 1:30 a.m. Officials said they tried to stop the vehicle, which was stolen out of...
fox26houston.com
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
Click2Houston.com
Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment
Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of hitting man on scooter charged with intoxication manslaughter, authorities say
GALVESTON – A suspect is in custody after reportedly hitting and killing a man while the man was operating a scooter in Galveston on Sunday, according to police. Yordany Ferrer, 35, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Police said his bond was denied. According to investigators, the crash occurred...
