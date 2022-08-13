ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 9

Broward Shark
4d ago

Holness belongs in jail with his daughter and campaign manager. They stole 500 k from government Covid funds. Both worked out of his office. The daughter is in prison and the campaign manager waiting for trail. The money is still missing. Holness was horrible as mayor. Holness tax issues have been a focal point for decades. Holness is not educated he doesn’t even have a GED. His opponent has a law degree and has done a great job in congress.

Reply
7
Jacqueline Holloman
4d ago

Cherfilus-McCormick wants re-election but she didn't do what she said she was going to do when she won last time where's our $1,000 at???

Reply(3)
6
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

State Rep. Skidmore faces political newcomer in new district representing south PBC

A political newcomer is challenging a Democratic state representative in a newly redrawn district covering southwestern Palm Beach County communities. State Rep. Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton is seeking to continue her tenure in the Florida Legislature by representing District 92, which covers western Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, between Aberdeen Golf & Country Club and Boca Winds. Her previous district, shaken up through redistricting which is triggered by the 2020 U.S. census, had reached to the county’s western border in the Glades.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After outcry, Broward goes back to wallet-sized voter registration cards

The Broward Supervisor of Elections is remailing newly sized voter registration cards after complaints from the public that their supersized cards no longer fit in a wallet. “We accept feedback here,” quipped Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor. “There was a lot of people,” he acknowledged of the unhappy voters who contacted his office. “I didn’t realize how many folks were eager to have ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Four Democrats Face-Off In State House District 93 Race

With redistricting, a Florida House district has moved up from Broward County into a portion of West Central Palm Beach County. Four candidates are running in a Democrat Primary for the new District 93. Shelly Albright is the Director of Children and Youth Ministries at a Wellington church. She's also...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Miramar, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Government
Miramar, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Nikki Fried leads in democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows

A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters. When asked who registered Democrats would vote for among the Democratic nominees...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Alcee Hastings
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant

A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there earlier this month ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridabulldog.org

Doral Mayor Bermudez gets free TV airtime in city ad as he fights big monied opponent in Miami-Dade Commission race

Locked in a heated battle for Miami-Dade County commissioner against an opponent who’s loaned her campaign an audacious $1.2 million, Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez got a free promotional boost during the last three months of the race via a no-bid $15,000 television ad campaign on CBS4 purchased by the city’s public affairs unit. Bermudez gets the starring role in the 30-second spot.
DORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democratic Primary#Infrastructure#Affordable Housing
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade County prepares for first day of school on Wednesday

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2022-23 school year is a day away in Miami-Dade County. “Just excited with the fact that we’re coming back to a school year where connections can be greater than ever,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres. Beginning Wednesday, students...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSVN-TV

Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of being a pill mill. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said the agents were serving a warrant to...
MIRAMAR, FL
850wftl.com

First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1ST DAY OF BROWARD SCHOOLS LOOKS STORMY

Hopefully everyone has had a great start to the week so far. Today is a big day for parts of South Florida as some schools, specifically Broward County public schools, will be back in session. So naturally many are left wondering what kind of forecast we can expect on the first day back to school. Well, this morning we started off with a few showers offshore but with an apparent wind already out of the Southwest, those showers remained offshore without affecting our area. On the contrary, it was quite the perfect start to our day!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach moving broker customers without belongings, refund

Several customers of a West Palm Beach moving broker have complained to Contact 5, saying they were taken for a ride by the company. Tabitha Emmanuel told Contact 5 she hired Homesafe Transit last year for a move from California to Connecticut, thinking it was a moving company. However, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy