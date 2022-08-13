Hopefully everyone has had a great start to the week so far. Today is a big day for parts of South Florida as some schools, specifically Broward County public schools, will be back in session. So naturally many are left wondering what kind of forecast we can expect on the first day back to school. Well, this morning we started off with a few showers offshore but with an apparent wind already out of the Southwest, those showers remained offshore without affecting our area. On the contrary, it was quite the perfect start to our day!

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO